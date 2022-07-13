Live: Prime Day laptop deals day 2 - Dell, Asus, Chromebooks and more

(Image credit: TechRadar / Coosh48)

Welcome to day 2 of the Amazon Prime Day laptop sales - as you can imagine, it's been pretty busy and laptops have emerged as one of the top categories that people are interested in.

Day 2 is always a weird one with Prime Day - Amazon does unleash some new deals, but at nowhere near the volume of day 1 - in fact, we've only spotted one new laptop deal unveiled today.

That doesn't mean this live blog is useless - far from it. Instead, we're scouting across all the retailers to see who's offering the best deals and also highlighting the discounted products flying off the virtual shelves.

If you're like me, you'll be tempted to buy something on day 2... just need to make sure I get it right.

Remember: always go into the sales with a budget and a clear idea of the laptop you're looking to buy. It can be so easy, for instance, to decide to upgrade to an i7 CPU over an i5, even though you definitely don't need the power.

Once you've got an idea of your spend and spec, then sit back and enjoy the calming breeze of deals as we bring you all the info you could need - and it auto updates too!