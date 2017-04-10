JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman to start selling an even better LG G6 this week

Though it launched in Australia solely through Telstra , an improved version of the LG G6 will now be available from JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman stores as of Thursday, April 13.

The improved G6 boasts the same Hi-Fi quad-DAC sound technology used by LG in its V20 smartphone, which essentially converts your music’s digital data into an analogue waveform, allowing it to be amplified and oversampled to produce CD quality sound – far superior to your standard MP3.

On top of this, the enhanced G6 also comes with twice as much onboard storage as the launch edition (64GB in total) and dual SIM functionality, which should come as a welcome addition to those who travel often.

JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman will be selling the bigger and better sounding LG G6 at an outright price of $1,199 dollars. That’s $191 more than the standard LG G6 from Telstra ($1,008 outright).

It’s also worth noting that the Telstra’s LG G6 comes with a bonus LG 43-inch Full HD smart TV when purchased on a 24-month $95 plan or above, though this offer is only available before May 9, 2017.