Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch date confirmed as August 9

Samsung has officially sent out invites for the launch of their next flagship smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch date is August 9, with the official unveiling taking place in New York city.

While the invite itself doesn't name check the Galaxy Note 9, and the image appears to revolve around the button on the S Pen stylus (ed: thanks Dean!), we're confident that it will be the phablet that graces the stage.

TechRadar will be reporting live from the event in New York to bring you all the latest from Samsung's next phablet flagship.

The invite to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch

A super S Pen?

While no features have been confirmed for the Note 9, there are plenty of rumors circulating about the handset, with one of the most recent touting an updated S Pen.

While the general public won't be able to attend, you will be able to watch the launch from home, as Samsung has confirmed that it will be live streamed.

The event is due to kick off at 9am EDT (6am PDT, 2pm BST) on August 9.