Is Red Dead Redemption 2 getting its own Undead Nightmare? The evidence so far...

Halloween is just around the corner and things are getting rather spooky in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Since last week's Frontier Pursuits update for Red Dead Online, players are encountering some rather peculiar "zombies" in the wild west (via Polygon).

While it's entirely possible that these encounters are simply glitches, the sudden appearance of the living dead has led some players to believe developer Rockstar Games intentionally dropped them in the game to tease even more zombie content - which could mean an Undead Nightmare mode is coming to Red Dead Redemption 2.

What's Undead Nightmare?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Undead Nightmare was an expansion pack for the original Red Dead Redemption that added a zombie/horror themed single-player campaign, two new multiplayer modes, and creepy cosmetic additions to the game's environments and characters.

The Undead Nightmare's campaign followed original protagonist John Marston as he ventured across the frontier in an attempt to find a cure for the Undead plague that has ravaged the wild west.

But how do you solve a problem like the zombie apocalypse? By helping survivors, cleansing infected towns and gunning down undead hordes - that's how.

What's the evidence it's coming back?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Redditors have been reporting strange happenings since Red Dead Online's new Frontier Pursuits update. And by "strange happenings", we mean zombies.

Redditor groats_active spotted "another zombie lady in the swamp" that looks pretty Undead-like (especially because she's seemingly dead yet standing up). Other Redditors noted that they too had spotted similar looking dead bodies in the game, with some sporting blue skin and yellow eyes.

What's strange apart this particular swamp "zombie" is that the player was led to her by a barking dog, suggesting she was meant to be found.

It's worth noting that these sightings could just be in-game glitches (as Red Dead Online has had quite a few of those) or simply Easter Eggs, so don't get too excited.

Check her out for yourself:

(Image credit: groats_active/Rockstar Games)

If Rockstar was hinting at Undead Nightmare coming to Red Dead Redemption 2 (or Red Dead Online) then it would be perfect timing.

It's almost been a year since Red Dead Redemption 2's release and the game hasn't had any official DLC yet. If that's not enough for you, it's also only a few weeks until Halloween - so a spooky DLC would be a welcome addition.