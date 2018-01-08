HP’s new monitors aim for smooth gaming without lighting up your wallet

HP has revealed a series of new monitors at CES this year, from the HP 22f Display up to the HP 27f Display, with all models essentially being the same save for a minor difference in connectivity.

All these HP monitors – there are 22-inch, 23-inch, 24-inch, 25-inch and 27-inch models – have IPS LED backlit panels with a Full HD resolution and refresh rate of 60Hz. There’s also AMD’s FreeSync technology on hand to help combat stuttering and tearing, keeping frame rates smoother.

The screens' response time is 5ms (gray-to-gray) and the screens offer a brightness of 300 nits. All the monitors boast anti-glare panels to help keep reflectiveness under control in more brightly lit rooms.

They are built to look sleek with a slim profile, and micro-edge bezels on three sides further bolster that trim, premium appearance. The thin bezels also allow multiple displays to be placed seamlessly alongside each other.

Monitor blues

As ever, you get great viewing angles with IPS, along with a low blue light mode to help mitigate eyestrain during longer sessions of staring at the screen. These HP monitors also offer the ability to tilt the panel forwards by 5 degrees, or backwards by 23 degrees.

The only difference between these models is that the two largest monitors – the 25-inch and 27-inch affairs – have two HDMI ports along with a VGA connector. The smaller displays have just the one HDMI port and VGA.

This collection of HP monitors will go on sale come April 15 in the US, with prices starting at $99 (around £75, AU$125) and running up to $229 (around £170, AU$290) depending on which size screen you want.