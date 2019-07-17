Here's every game coming to Ubisoft's Uplay+ subscription service

Google Stadia, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Apple Arcade – it's hard to keep track of all the game subscription services that are popping up. At E3 2019 Ubisoft showed its hand: Uplay+, which would showcase the developer's own catalogue of games, and ahead of its September launch we've finally got a look at the complete list of games it will initially offer subscribers.
It's a good list! While the lineup is unsurprisingly limited to Ubisoft's franchises, meaning the likes of Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy games dominate the list, it's a very complete and deep dive into Ubisoft's catalogue nonetheless.
- Ubisoft Uplay+ is the streaming home for The Division, Watch Dogs and more
- Ubisoft's E3 2019: the best games, from Watch Dogs Legion to Gods and Monsters
So, not only do you get recent triple AAA titles like Assassin's Creed Odyssey (in its complete 'Ultimate' edition, no less) but also classics of yesteryear like Beyond Good and Evil and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.
Uplay+: complete launch day games list
Here's the complete list of games heading to Uplay+ at launch:
- Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition
- Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition
- Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia
- Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition
- Assassin's Creed II - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour
- Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition
- Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
- Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
- Child of Light
- Cold Fear
- Far Cry 2 - Fortune's Edition
- Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)
- Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition
- Flashback Origin
- For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
- From Dust
- I Am Alive
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2
- Might & Magic IX
- Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor
- Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
- Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire
- Monopoly PLUS
- Ode
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Rayman 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Silent Hunter 2
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition
- Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition
- Speed Buster
- Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
- Steep - X Games Gold Edition
- The Crew - Ultimate Edition
- The Crew 2 - Gold Edition
- The Settlers 1 - History Edition
- The Settlers 2 - History Edition
- The Settlers 3 - History Edition
- The Settlers 4 - History Edition
- The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition
- The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition
- The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition
- Tom Clancy's EndWar
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Ultimate Year Four Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference - Uplay
- Trials Evolution - Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion - Standard Edition
- Trials Rising - Gold Edition
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
- Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
- World In Conflict - Complete Edition
- Zombi
More to come
This is, it should be remembered, just the initial list for the service – Ubisoft intends to put its newest titles onto the service, like Gods and Monsters and Watch Dogs: Legion, as soon as they become available. In some cases games will even launch sooner on Uplay+ than they will elsewhere, while those signed up will get automatic access to any beta tests the developer is running.
It's certainly tempting then – especially if there's one of Ubisoft's big franchises that has always tempted you but remained out of reach.
Uplay+ lands on September 3, and will (at least initially) be for PC players only. It's set to cost $14.99 or €14.99 per month, with UK and AU pricing yet to be announced.