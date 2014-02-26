Win! One of 50 Beta codes to play the Elder Scrolls Online this weekend!

Reckon you can take down this bad boy in the beta?

The Elder Scrolls Online is one of the most anticipated MMOs of all time, with early access to the beta program a highly sought after prize for passionate gamers.

We've got 50 codes to giveaway to our Australian readers for a beta running from 4am Saturday morning of March 1 (AEDT) to 3:59pm Monday afternoon March 3rd.

Because that's this weekend, and you'll need to download the client to play the beta, we've got a pretty tight turnaround here – we'll let winning entries know by 12pm Friday, Feb 28. We'll take entries right up until 11am Friday morning.

To enter, click this link and tell us in 25 words or less, "What class will you play in the Elder Scrolls Online?"