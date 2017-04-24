TechRadar's favorite PC games of all time

The PC has stood out throughout the years for its rich abundance of games, something that has only accelerated through the years thanks to download services like Steam and Origin.

We're a diverse bunch here at TechRadar and a list of favorites was never going repeat titles. Hitting our rundown is every type of game out there — from the massive arenas of Team Fortress 2 to the sprawling metropolises of Sim City, the random slapdash mayhem of Worms and a bit of Star Wars thrown in for good measure.

So buckle in and get ready to be taken on a discovery of PC gaming through the eyes of our motley crew of writers and editors.

Welcome to TechRadar's 3rd annual PC Gaming Week, celebrating the almighty gaming PC with in-depth interviews, previews, reviews and features all about one of the TechRadar team’s favorite pastimes. Missed a day? Check out our constantly updated hub article for all of the coverage in one place.