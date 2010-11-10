Star Wars Kinect scheduled for Christmas 2011

Star Wars and Forza for Kinect both set to be released in 2011

Microsoft is set to bring out a number of hardcore gamer's favourites with full Kinect support in 2011, with a Star Wars Kinect title scheduled for release later next year.

Kinect creative lead Kudo Tsunoda informed the BBC that the Star Wars Kinect game, being developed by Terminal Reality, is scheduled for a release next Christmas.

Jedi motion

"We have a Kinect Star Wars game coming out for next holiday," Tsunoda told NewsBeat, in no uncertain terms.

"I think you could just easily imagine being a Jedi and using Kinect to make you feel you're part of a Star Wars experience, building yourself up into a Jedi. I've seen a bunch of the game and its super compelling."

The Star Wars motion-control title was first shown off to games journalists at E3 2010, although no further information has been released on the title until now.

Tsunoda added that a Kinect version of Forza Motorsport is due next year from develoers Turn 10.

"Forza… is the best racing game of this generation of consoles… Those are the two games I'm most excited about."

Microsoft Kinect is finally out today in the UK

Via VG247