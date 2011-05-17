Free 'welcome back' PlayStation games detailed

Sony has revealed which games will be available to gamers as part of its 'Welcome Back' package, otherwise known as the 'Sorry we compromised your credit card and personal information' package.

Although the PlayStation Network has returned at last after massive security breaches caused Sony to shut it down in late April, we're still waiting for Sony to hit 'play' on the PlayStation Store service.

When it does make an appearance, PS3 gamers with PSN accounts will be able to choose two games to download for free. The selection available offers Dead Nation, inFamous, Little Big Planet, Wipeout HD and Rachet and Clank: Quest for Booty.

Meanwhile, PSP users have the option of two games from LittleBigPlanet PSP, ModNation Racers, Pursuit Force and Killzone Liberation.

Subscription frees

Sony is also throwing a free 30-day trial of PlayStation Plus for anyone who doesn't already subscribe, while those that do will get 60 days without charge.

A Home offer is also being thrashed out, while Music Unlimited subscribers will get 30 days sans charges.

You'll have 30 days to claim the free content, starting from the date that the offer goes live; presumably that'll be just as soon as the Store is back up and running.

Sony says on its European PlayStation blog: "You will be able to access this content once PlayStation Store comes back online and we are doing everything we can to make that happen as soon as possible."