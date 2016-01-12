Uncharted 5 may well happen but Nathan Drake won't be involved

Hints from Naughty Dog creative director Neil Druckmann suggest that Uncharted 4: A Thief's End might be the last time we see Nathan Drake in an Uncharted game. Well, there's that title for starters.

"We've been with this character for so long," Druckmann told the Sun. "He's at the height of his popularity, so it's not a good business decision. But I feel like the best way to honour him is to go out on top, to finish his story."

That sounds ominous. "Whether that's it for Uncharted? I don't know. At the end of the day Sony owns Uncharted and they can do whatever they want," added Druckmann. "But with the end of this story, it will be really hard to do a sequel with Nathan Drake."

"This is the end for Nathan Drake"

Is our grizzled hero going to ride off happily into the sunset? Or meet a much more sudden end? Druckmann didn't reveal much else about the game or the fate of the iconic Nathan Drake character, voiced by Nolan North.

"Maybe there'll be a prequel, maybe it will be a different character, I don't know," said Druckmann. "But this is the end for Nathan Drake." Drake is joined in the new game by his estranged brother Sam and a rather mysterious mercenary called Nadine Ross.

If you want to play through Drake's last outing, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is due out on 26 April, exclusively on PS4, with both a special edition and a collector's edition available for the most loyal fans of the series. The online multiplayer mode is already being beta tested.