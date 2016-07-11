7 best cinematic games: top titles for your ultra-wide monitor

Short of strapping on a VR headset, the best way to immerse yourself in games is to splash out on an ultra-wide monitor. Many models on the market are almost as wide as your desk, and they're often described as cinematic due to their letterbox-like 21:9 aspect ratio that's used by Hollywood blockbusters.

Common variations come in 25- and 29-inch sizes, but if you're really looking to envelop yourself in the ultra-wide experience then a 34-inch curved model is the only way to go. Packing a 3,440 x 1,440 pixel-resolution, these monster monitors place you squarely at the heart of the action while requiring less GPU horsepower than playing games at 4K (3,840 x 2,160) does.

Don't get us wrong, you'll still need a plenty capable rig to do modern titles justice at ultra-wide resolutions. But at least you'll be able to game at healthy frame rates using a single graphics card. And making the leap to ultra-wide lets you see more of your surroundings in action games, gives you the upper hand in shooters due to having a wider peripheral vision - and playing racers feels like being at the arcades.

Note, however, that not every game supports ultra-wide. We've picked out some of the best ones that deliver cinematic bliss straight to your eyeballs and feature ultra-wide support (either out of the box or with a small tweak). A sample of LG's 34UC88 was supplied to us by ebuyer to take the screenshots for this article.