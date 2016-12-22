From Note 7 to AirPods: the biggest tech fails of 2016

Well, that was embarrassing. Just as the world seemed to be going into a death spiral, the realm of technology had just as many meltdowns of its own in 2016. And, in at least one case, that meltdown was a quite literal one.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 7, this autumn's flagship phone for people who like 'em (a) big and (b) not made by Apple, got in massive trouble when its battery packs started catching on fire.

But Samsung weren't the only ones guilty of epic fails this year: check out the video below for our summary of the biggest and worst tech fails of 2016.