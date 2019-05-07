Detective Pikachu is coming to Pokémon Go for a limited time only

To celebrate the upcoming release of the Detective Pikachu film, The Pokémon Company International, in collaboration with Niantic, Inc., Warner Bros. Pictures, and Legendary Pictures, has announced a bunch of movie-inspired in-game activities and content coming to Pokémon Go for a limited time.

From May 7 until May 17, Pokémon Go players will have access to special Detective Pikachu content, including a chance to catch a deerstalker-wearing Pikachu and an increased chance of encountering the Pokémon featured in the film (that means more Jigglypuffs, Bulbasaurs, Cubones, Eevees and much more).

Check out the announcement trailer below:

What Detective Pikachu content is available and when?

For a limited time, Pokémon Go will feature a host of Detective Pikachu content.

During this time, you have the chance to be photobombed by (and catch) a Detective Hat Pikachu. To be in with the chance of finding the world's cutest detective, you need to use Pokémon Go Snapshot, hope Detective Pikachu photobombs you, then you'll have a chance to catch him.

Pokémon Go players will also have more Encounters with Pokémon that appear in the Detective Pikachu movie as well as opportunities to catch Shiny Aipom.

In addition, you'll be able to participate in Raid Battles that challenge Pokémon with starring roles in the film (such as Psyduck), as well as film-inspired Field Research. We're hoping this means Mew Two will reappear as a Raid boss.

If that isn't enough, you'll be able to customize their in-game avatars with movie-themed items, including a detective hat with Pikachu ears. Adorable.

Image credit: Niantic/The Pokémon Company

This special content will only be available from May 7 at 1pm PDT / 9pm GMT / 4pm EDT (or May 8 at 6am AEDT) until May 17 at 1pm PDT / 9pm GMT / 4pm EDT (or May 18 at 6am AEDT).

Happy hunting!