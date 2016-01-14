Asus unveils splash-proof Cerberus keyboard with added gaming bite

Asus has revealed a pair of new wallet-friendly gaming peripherals, namely a keyboard and mouse – along with an accompanying mouse mat – which are all named after Cerberus (the fearsome three-headed dog which watches over the gates of the underworld in Greek mythology).

The Cerberus Gaming Keyboard has a metal chassis for a durable build, and also benefits from a splash-proof design, enabling it to withstand the rigours of energy drink spillage that are possible in heated gaming moments. (Asus has even provided a drain hole, so liquids can't get trapped inside the keyboard).

It also boasts LED backlighting (red or blue) and rubberised feet to help keep the keyboard steady during game sessions. You also get media playback keys (volume, play, pause, etc) and 12 dedicated macro keys for accessing custom commands with ease.

Ambidextrous mouse

Moving on to the Cerberus Gaming Mouse, this is a five-button optical mouse that's designed to be comfortable, and which can be used by both right-handed and left-handed folks.

It also boasts a DPI switch with four settings, so you can adjust your mouse sensitivity on-the-fly – Asus has provided a colour LED indicator which lets you know what sensitivity level you've selected at a glance (the maximum sensitivity is 2500 DPI).

The mouse also has rubber side grips, which are supposed to reduce any possible slippage if your hands get sweaty, and they should generally help those palms stay cool.

As well as these two peripherals, Asus is also bringing out the Cerberus Gaming Mouse Pad. This is fashioned from a premium fabric, Asus says, for a nice feel and high level of control, plus it's designed to be fray-resistant, so it'll last you a while.

All three peripherals will be available later in the month in the UK, priced at £39.99 (around $58, AU$83), £19.99 (around $29, AU$41) and £9.99 (around $14, AU$21) for the keyboard, mouse and mouse mat respectively.