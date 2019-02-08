The best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals in February 2019

There's still time to take advantage of some of the very best cheap TV sales. TV prices on some fantastic Ultra HD 4K TVs have been dropping nicely in recent months in the UK. We've got you covered if you're looking for TV deals in the US too.

We've tried to find something for everyone here. So we've got you covered for multiple size categories and we've looked at both ends of the pricing scale so you can get a cheap TV on a low budget, or you might find a higher quality set for a lower price than you expected - although those super new 8K models aren't coming down any time soon. Not to worry though, as some of these HDR 4K TV deals will make your jaw drop.

And with the bleak weather and long nights being here for a while now and your Netflix watch list getting longer and longer all the time you may as well settle down for the winter and enjoy them with a lovely TV. Netflix, Amazon, Sky TV and the like are all increasing their 4K content too so you won't be short on Ultra HD content to watch.

We keep our eye on the latest TV deals throughout the year, so we're poised to find you the best price whenever the need to replace your old TV arises. We're fully behind the 4K TV movement too as a competitive market has seen prices reach affordable levels much quicker than when HD tellies first came around. One look at the prices below and you'll see what we mean. So much so, we'll rarely even mention regular HD TVs here seeing as Ultra HD TV deals are so cheap today.

Finding you the best cheap TV deal

We've split our carefully curated 4K TV deals into different size categories immediately after our pick for cheap TV deal of the week. Whatever your budget, we're sure we can find something for you.

Note: all of our selected TV sales highlights are for 4K/Ultra HD TVs and include a built-in freeview tuner as standard. Pretty much every deal comes with Smart TV functionality built-in along with HDR technology. If they don't, we'll clearly call it out.

The best cheap TV you can buy today

40-49 inch

TCL 43DP628 42-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £249

Amazon has just knocked £80 off this already very cheap budget TV. TCL are the new contenders on these shores, attempting to take on Hisense in the cheap seats. At £329 this was a so-so offer, but if you're after a secondary TV this is very tempting at the current price.

View Deal

Hisense H43A6250UK 43-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £319

£30 less than last week. This is a new model from Hisense and the reviews have been strong too. You're getting a 4K screen with HDR features, which is great news for gamers with a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X. Movie/TV fans can enjoy the same high quality visuals via the built-in Netflix and Amazon Prime apps.

View Deal

Samsung UE49NU7100 49-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £395

Who would have thought that you'd be able to find a 4K 49-inch Samsung TV for under £400? That's the advantage of UK pricing being super competitive right now. This TV deal pulls no punches either with a 4K HDR screen with a suite of built-in smart apps.

View Deal

Samsung UE49NU7300 49-inch curved 4K TV | Now £479

Curved TVs are much more affordable nowadays and here's the proof. This 49-inch Samsung 4K TV is available for well under £550. An excellent price for even a regular 49-inch Samsung screen, but you've gotta love those curves here.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD43XF7596BU 43-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £528

If you want a decent sized picture but don't want to dedicate a whole wall to your TV, this Sony Bravia smart screen is a good choice - and a great price. It packs the same tech as larger sets, including Sony's excellent 4K upscaling and Google Assistant.

View Deal

50-59 inch

Finlux 55-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £339.99

Finlux might not be the biggest name in 4K TVs, but at this price we were intrigued to take a look. Not only is this a great price for a 55-inch TV, but it's cheaper than the lowest priced 50-inch TV too this week.View Deal

Hisense H50A6250UK 50-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £359

£40 cheaper this week. This is a fantastic week for cheap TV sales in the 50-inch category and this 4K HDR model is making a strong argument for the best of the lot. What makes this one stand out from the similar Argos TV deals you ask? How about a reassuring two-year warranty?

View Deal

Philips 58PUS6203 58-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £399

£100 cheaper this week! Philips is enjoying something of a renaissance nowadays with a great range of budget and mid-range TVs. Argos is making those TV deals look even better today too by knocking £100 of this Philips 4K HDR smart TV. Great value for a large 58-inch screen.

View Deal

Samsung UE50NU7020 50-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £399

If you want a 50-inch 4K TV from Samsung then you'll have to pay a little more for the privilege, but not an awful lot more to be honest. Plus it is one of the best brands in TVs right now. A few retailers have knocked this down to a similar price right now, which might means it comes down a bit more soon.

View Deal

Hisense H55A6200UK 55-inch 4K TV | Now £429

We do love seeing quality 55-inch TV deals coming in way under £500 and this one from Hisense is a real sale highlight. If You'd prefer a slightly more recognisable brand, you're in look this week as there are some 55-inch Samsung and Philips models below for not much more money.

View Deal

Samsung UE55NU7100 55-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £476

Amazon has just knocked £300 off this excellent 4K Samsung Smart TV. That's a stunning price, especially given this is the 2018 model, so you're getting the most recent version of Samung's excellent Smart Hub, which will run your streaming apps like a dream. Dynamic Crystal Colour and HDR 10+ will be a fine match for modern gamers too.

View Deal

Philips 55PUS6753 55-inch 4K HDR ambilight TV | Now £479

This is a great price for a 55-inch ambilight TV down from the original £700 and it was already recently knocked down to £549, so this is even better. If you didn't know, Ambilight screens emit coloured light matching the on-screen action from the edges of the TV onto nearby surfaces adding an extra immersive feel to films, TV, gaming and sport. We want this.

View Deal

LG 55UK6400 55-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £489

This is a gorgeous 4K TV too from LG with an LED HDR panel that'll really shine with 4K content streamed from the built-in Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime apps.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch UE55NU7020 4K HDR LED TV | Now £499

The UE55NU7020 was already one of Samsung's most affordable 55-inch models, and with a further £200 off, it's a whole lot of TV for your money. It boasts a high refresh rate and fast processing to keep action scenes sharp.

View Deal

Hisense H55U7AUK 55-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £519

This is a fantastic 4K HDR model from Hisense. It has a centre stand instead of feet on the sides too, which is much better for smaller TV cabinets or tables when buying a smart TV this large.

View Deal

Samsung The Frame 55-inch HDR 4K TV | £1499 Now £1319

With other stores still charging £1499 for Samsung's gorgeous Frame TV (aka the UE55LS03NAUXXU model), we're delighted to finally see a price drop, and from Samsung themselves no doubt. this super thin TV displays artworks while not being used as a TV and looks sensational when you use the zero-gap wall mount. Better yet, Samsung says you can return it within 100 days for a full refund if you're not happy.

View Deal

LG OLED55B8PLA 55-inch smart 4K HDR OLED TV | £1799 £1299

This particular model is exclusive to Currys, but its specs compare favourably with some of LG's best models, with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound, 4K upscaling and Google Assistant built in. With £500 off, it's a great deal. Check out our review if you need more convincing.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU 55-inch OLED 4K HDR TV | Now £1899

When we reviewed this Sony Bravia we were impressed by its outstanding picture processing, stunning black levels and clever audio system that provides rounded, detailed sound. With £600 off, it's a brilliant buy.

View Deal

60-85 inch

Techwood 65AO6USB 65-inch 4K TV | £519

If you really want a massive, but cheap TV, then Techwood could be the brand for you today. This smart 4K TV lacks HDR, but given the super low price, we can let that slide for a TV of this size. £519 for a 65-inch TV? What a world!

View Deal

LG 60UK6200PLA 60-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £599

There are a lot of cheap TV with screens in the 60-inch plus category this week. This one's really caught our eye though, not just for being a lovely large LG, but for the suitably huge free five year warranty attached to it from John Lewis.

View Deal

Hisense H65A6200UK 65-inch 4K HDR TV | £699 Now £599

Use voucher code HISENSE100 to save £100 on the marked price.

Hisense makes a habit of thrashing the competition on price and that voucher code makes this an incredibly cheap TV for a screen measuring 65-inches. Be quick though, as the voucher expires February 12th.

View Deal

Toshiba 65U6863DB 65-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £649

You're getting an extra five-inches of screen for just £50 more compared to the LG model above, but bear in mind that the LG screen will be of a higher quality than this one from Toshiba.

View Deal

LG 65UK6300PLB 65-inch 4K TV | Now £689

LG TVs are amongst the best out there and that often keeps the prices high. Not today though as this HDR10 4K smart TV with a huge 65-inch screen is available for just £689. Considering this was £1399 not so long ago, that's one hell of a deal.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR LED TV | £999 £729

We've mentioned this further up, but with 10 extra inches of real estate, there's a big argument for the 65-inch model. The UE65NU7020 has the same great picture quality, the same smart design with pulled-back bezels, and the same £270 saving.View Deal

Sony 60-inch KD60XF8305BU HDR 4K TV | Now £799

This Bravia's come a long way, baby. All the way down from £1299 actually. We certainly hope it'll stick around at this price for a while. If you're after one of the best HDr pictures around for under a grand, this is a great option. We've checked through the customer reviews at multiple retailers and buyers seem to absolutely love this TV.

Samsung UE75NU8000 75-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £1699

We do love how big the discounts on massive tellies get around this time of year. Amazon has just knocked £900 off this epic 75-inch Samsung TV. Stock surely can't last long at this price.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD75XF8596 75-inch 4K HDR LED TV | Now £1899

Currys has added a fantastic five year guarantee on this enormous TV. It's a whole lot of screen, and has Google Assistant built in. Better yet, it's £400 cheaper today than a few weeks ago.

View Deal

LG OLED65B8PLA 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV | Now £1999

Now £300 cheaper than last month. Currys has just knocked a huge amount off this gorgeous OLED TV model. OLED TV prices are considerably more expensive than regular LED 4K TV deals for sure, but they offer the best screens in the business. So if you want the best possible category of TV for 4K and HDR, then OLED's the way to go.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD65AF9BU 65-inch HDR OLED TV | Now £3299

When we reviewed this Sony Master Series OLED TV, we called it a panel every 4K enthusiast would be lusting after. It delivers nuanced UHD HDR images, with impressive upscaling of SD content, and there's a huge £700 saving right now compared to the price a few weeks ago. A great buy.

View Deal

Sony Bravia XF8 85-inch LED TV | £3999 £3498

Sometimes 75-inches isn't enough. You're forking out a few thousand pounds for this Sony Bravia television and while it doesn't have the best contrast or HDR out there, if you're after a super-sized television, you could do worse than this £500 saving.

View Deal

8K TV prices and deals

Samsung QE65Q900R 65-inch QLED HDR 3000 8K TV | Now £4799

That's right folks, 8K TVs are here! These incredible Samsung QLED TVs mark the first commercially- available 8K TVs in the UK and if you can afford the high cost, you're in for a treat. John Lewis is your best option too as you'll also get a free five-year guarantee and a complimentary wall-mount and installation. Now £200 less than at launch.

View Deal

Samsung QE75Q900R 75-inch QLED HDR 4000 8K TV | Now £6799

Oh, so 65-inches isn't enough? Well, if you're going to splash out on the UK's first 8K TV, then you may as well go big, like really big. This 75-inch beast comes with a free five-year guarantee and a complimentary wall-mount and installation too. If you're buying this, we'd very much like to be friends. Now £200 less than at launch.

View Deal

Not found the right cheap TV for you today? Or maybe you'd prefer to directly browse the TV sales at your favourite retailers instead of our highlights of the best cheap TV deals? We're updating this page on a regular basis, so you may have better luck another day. If you want to take a look for yourself now though, here are the direct links to a the full collection of TV sales at multiple stores.

If you're after more seriously large TV deals, we should warn you, they don't come cheap. However, if you want to see some more large screen TV deals -we're talking about 65 to 85-inch TVs- we'd recommend heading over to AO.com, John Lewis, Currys and Amazon as they seem to stock more models than most UK retailers.