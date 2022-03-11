This week's best new trailers, from Obi-Wan Kenobi to Bridgerton Season 2

Audio player loading…

Each week seems to bring with an awful lot of new trailers. With Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video and Disney Plus pumping out so much stuff alongside the traditional theatrical releases, there's too much to keep up with and it's easy to miss something you'd love to see.

To help you out, we've compiled the best and biggest trailers that have dropped this week and brought them all together.

This week, we've got a long-awaited first look at new Star Wars adventure, Obi-Wan Kenobi, a proper gander at the final chapter of Better Call Saul, a hilarious new Netflix original from comedy maestro Judd Apatow and a full trailer for Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas' steamy new drama.

Let's dive in...

Obi-Wan Kenobi

At long last! This week we got our first proper look at Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney's lavish new Star Wars series, which brings Ewan McGregor back to the role after almost 20 years away.

The series picks up a decade after the events depicted in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, with Obi-Wan trying to keep a quiet, solitary existence on Tatooine as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker. Sadly, and judging by the trailer, that's not going to go to plan...

Joining McGregor in the cast are a returning Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, Sung Kang, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma and O'Shea Jackson Jr.

For a comprehensive report on the trailer and what you can expect from Obi-Wan Kenobi when it drops, we've got you covered.

Release Date: May 25

Where Can I See It: Disney Plus

Bridgerton - Season 2

Netflix's lavish drama returns in two weeks' time and we got a proper trailer to take in.

If you've seen and enjoyed the first season of Bridgerton, you'll be glad to see the show's fizzy tone and high drama is still in constant supply.

The show's first season largely followed Daphne Bridgerton, and the ups and downs of her courtship with Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, but for the second season the focus will be on Anthony and his search for love. Judging by the trailer, it's going to be a complex search...

Release Date: March 25

Where Can I See It: Netflix

Better Call Saul - Season 6

The final curtain for Bob Odenkirk's journey from Jimmy McGill, the by-the-book, diligent lawyer to morally-corrupt defense attorney Saul Goodman, is almost here. His last season in the Breaking Bad spin-off arrives next month, and, judging by the trailer, it looks like it's going to be a hell of a ride.

For previous seasons, there's been a lag between the show appearing in the US and Netflix in the rest of the world, this time it'll come hot on the heels.

The show's 13-episode climax will be split into two parts, with the first two entries arriving on Netflix on April 19. The first half's next five episodes will arrive weekly after that, followed by a final run of six episodes beginning on July 12.

Release Date: April 18 (AMC), April 19 (Netflix)

Where Can I See It: AMC, Netflix

Deep Water

Initially made for a theatrical release, but eventually acquired by Hulu and Prime Video, this heavy drama now has a full trailer, just a week away from its online bow.

The film stars Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas as well-to-do married couple Vic and Melinda Van Allen. Affleck's Vic allows his wife to have affairs to avoid a divorce, which is an arrangement that works until he becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers…

It's a new take on Patricia Highsmith’s novel from Adrian Lyne, a director who has form in this genre with past work that includes Indecent Proposal and Unfaithful. Affleck and De Armas are joined by a cast that also includes Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Euphoria breakout star Jacob Elordi and Kristen Connolly.

Release Date: March 18

Where Can I See It: Hulu, Prime Video

The Bubble

Judd Apatow' unites a seriously funny cast for a playful new comedy set amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starring Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Pedro Pascal and Peter Serafinowicz, the film follows a group of actors who travel to a closed film set in England to film the sixth installment of a very tired looking dinosaur-themed blockbuster franchise for Netflix.

Apatow directs and has co-written the script, which stars both his wife and daughter. That, no doubt, helped with the film's Covid bubble.

And, if the plot wasn't meta enough, there's a teaser for Cliff Beasts 6, the film they're trying to shoot in The Bubble, below for you...

Release Date: April 1

Where Can I See It: Netflix

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Seriously meta productions are in vogue this week, with a new trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a film that features Nicolas Cage playing... Nicolas Cage.

In this movie, Cage, who is deeply in debt, begrudgingly accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan, who helpfully also happens to be a billionaire.

When things take a wild turn, Cage is forced to become a version of some of his most iconic and beloved characters in order to extricate his wife and daughter from the fan who is a notorious drug lord...

Cage is joined by Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish, none of whom are playing themselves. Only he gets that honor...

Release Date: April 22

Where Can I See It: In Theaters

Metal Lords

D.B. Weiss, half of the creative team that drove Game Of Thrones, has provided the script for this new Netflix comedy, which celebrates all things metal.

Jaeden Martell, who you might have seen in Knives Out and Apple TV's Defending Jacob, plays Kevin, a lonely high schooler who meets his musical destiny in Hunter, the only other kid he knows who likes heavy metal.

The pair are desperate to start a band, but they can't find a bassist. They do know one girl, Emily, who plays the cello. And if they want to win the Battle of the Bands, that'll have to do...

Release Date: April 8

Where Can I See It: Netflix

DMZ

Rosario Dawson brings DC's much-acclaimed graphic novel DMZ to HBO Max next week and the trailer looks great.

Set in a dystopian future where the character finds themselves in the midst of the second American Civil War, Dawson plays Alma Ortega, a paramedic stranded on a demilitarized Manhattan Island and desperately trying to find her lost son.

The creative team behind the show include Ava DuVernay, while Dawson's co-stars are Benjamin Bratt, Freddy Miyares and Hoon Lee.

Release Date: March 17

Where Can I See It: HBO Max