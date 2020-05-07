Assassin's Creed Valhalla's gameplay trailer on Xbox Series X was a big disappointment

Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay has been revealed as part of the Xbox Series X games reveal event...well, sort of. The trailer shows in-engine footage of the viking-themed Assassin's Creed game, but what you're looking at in this video never really feels like gameplay.

You get about a minute of footage, with lots of moody scene-setting and shots of boats, but you're spending most of that time waiting for the action to really kick off. Considering this trailer was touted as the centerpiece of the Inside Xbox gameplay reveal event, it was pretty disappointing.

Here's the trailer:

The eventual game will likely be great, of course, but it might've been nice to see 5-10 minutes of gameplay in the form of an E3-style condensed walkthrough. What could show off the Xbox Series X hardware better than that?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will support Xbox Smart Delivery, it was confirmed, meaning buying the game on Xbox One will get you the game on Xbox Series X too.