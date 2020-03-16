Adobe gives students free home Creative Cloud access – here's how to get it

Adobe is helping students who are stuck at home because of the Covid-19 outbreak with free, temporary remote access to Creative Cloud apps like Photoshop and InDesign.

In order to get access to the apps your school or college needs to be an education customer and the temporary licenses will only be available until May 2020. But it's a potential lifeline for those who need to continue their Adobe-reliant studies or coursework outside of their school or campus.

So how do you go about getting remote Creative Cloud access? Naturally, it's a fairly rigorous process, with only school IT admins able to request home access via an application form here.

But if you're a student and your school or college isn't aware of the offer, then it could be worth sending the link to your IT department to speed up the process. Adobe says it will evaluate each request, but if your facility is a current Adobe Creative Cloud customer then it should technically qualify for the temporary license.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Feeling remote

So far, not all schools and campuses have closed their doors due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with most doing so on a case-by-case basis. But it is becoming increasingly common, and with many looking for ways to transition to online learning, Adobe's offer is certainly very welcome.

It also follows Adobe's announcement last week that its Connect web conferencing software would be free to everyone until July 1 2020. Adobe says that many US government agencies have used Connect as an always-open area for their employees to share real-time info, while it's also popular among schools and universities as a platform for remote teaching.

As the knock-on effects of the Covid-19 virus spread, an increasing number of students and employees will be working from home – and fortunately, we live in an era when remote working is relatively straightforward for many people, thanks to video conferencing software and gestures like Adobe's temporary free remote Creative Cloud licenses.