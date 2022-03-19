Live stream UFC Fight Night 204: how to watch Volkov vs Aspinall online

Up-and-coming British fighter Tom Aspinall gets to fight on home turf on Saturday as he takes on seasoned Russian star Alexander Volkov in the main event for UFC Fight Night at the O2 in London. Read on to discover how to watch a UFC Fight Night 204 live stream and watch Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall plus the rest of the card online on BT Sport in the UK or via ESPN+ in the US.

The two heavyweights will be battling for position in the rankings, headlining an event which marks the first UFC card to take place in London after a three year absence.

Volkov vs Aspinall live stream and time Date: Saturday, March 19 Main card time: 8pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 7am AEDT (Sun) Venue: O2 Arena, London, UK Live stream: ESPN Plus (US) / BT Sport (UK) / DAZN (DE/IT/ES) / Kayo FREE trial (Aus)

Four wins in as many UFC appearances has quickly put Aspinall on a trajectory towards a title fight, and a win tonight against Volkov would edge the Manchester-born fighter a step closer to challenging for the belt.

Standing in Aspinall's way however is an established veteran, who feels he is long overdue at a shot at MMA's biggest prize.

The match-up had been in some doubt with doubts surrounding Volkov's involvement following the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine, but the fight is all set to go ahead as the headline bout of a packed bill at the O2.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to live stream UFC Fight Night 204 online this Saturday.

UFC Fight Night 204 live stream: how to watch Volkov vs Aspinall in the US

ESPN Plus is the place to watch all UFC action exclusively live in the US, including tonight's event from London. The great news is that unlike numbered UFC events, Fight Night cards can be watched in full on ESPN Plus without a PPV fee. Coverage starts on the streaming service at 2pm ET / 11am PT. ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

How to watch Volkov vs Aspinall: live stream Fight Night 204 in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK. You'll need to tune into BT Sport 1 for all the action from London's O2, with coverage beginning with the Prelims at 6pm GMT and the main event from 8pm GMT. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. It costs £25 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football and Premiership rugby - for a whole month.

UFC Fight Night 204 live stream: how to watch Volkov vs Aspinall online in Australia

ESPN Australia has the broadcasting rights to UFC Fight Night bills in Australia. Events are available on pay TV via Foxtel and therefore also through the Foxtel Now streaming service. That also means standalone streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing all the action from the O2. A Kayo suscription will currently set you back $25 a month. However, it's worth noting that Kayo is currently offering a 14 day free trial on both its Basic and Premium plans (which adds an additional screen). One further options is UFC Fight Pass, with the streaming platform also offering the prelims and the main card win Australia. ESPN and Kayo's coverage starts at 5am AEDT on Sunday morning - with the main Volkov vs Aspinall card scheduled to kick-off around 7am.

Volkov vs Aspinall: live stream UFC Fight Night 204 in Canada

While the broadcast rights for the majority of UFC Fight Night events are held by TSN in Canada, that's not the case for Saturday's card. Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall will air exclusively on UFC Fight Pass in Canada. A Fight Pass subscription gets you PPV prelims, the full UFC Fight Library, worldwide live events including Saturday's action from London, plus original UFC shows. You can pay monthly or 12 months upfront for a discounted annual subscription. A monthly pass is $10.99 a month while the yearly pass will set you back $104.99.

Volkov vs Aspinall live stream: how to watch UFC Fight Night 204 in New Zealand

It's ESPN again for live UFC Fight Night coverage in New Zealand, which means turning to Sky Sport. ESPN is the channel you need, and coverage starts at 7am NZST on Sunday morning. Existing subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

How to live stream UFC Fight Night in Europe

So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Although the DAZN free trial has now been consigned to history, watching UFC on the service in Europe is still much more reasonable than other parts of the world, with monthly plans starting at €14.99.

Volkov vs Aspinall preview and predictions

Aspinall's lightning rise through the UFC ranks means it's difficult to predict how he will deal with an old stager like Volkov.

The Russian's top-drawer kickboxing ability will be like nothing the rising young heavyweight will likely have experienced before.

While a partisan home crowd will offers an advantage to Aspinall, our gut says Volkov's experience may nevertheless win out at the O2.

Who is Alexander Volkov?

Vastly experienced Russian star Alexander 'Drago' Volkov, had been heavyweight champion in both the M-1 Global and Bellator promotions before switching to UFC. The 33-year-old from Moscow made his UFC debut against Timothy Johnson in 2016 at UFC Fight Night 99 with a split decision victory.

He has since gone on to notch up a 34-9-0 record and is currently ranked the world number 6, but crucial defeats in the past have meant a shot at the title has so far eluded him.

(Image credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Who is Tom Aspinall?

Described by MMA legend Michael Bisping as being Britain’s best hope of following his footsteps and becoming the country's second UFC champion, Tom Aspinall is currently the 11th ranked heavyweight in the world.

The 28-year-old Mancunian, who has a background in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, made his promotional debut in July, 2020 with a first round TKO win over Jake Collier.

He has since gone on to rack up an 4-0 UFC record and is widely tipped to one day challenge for the heavyweight title.

Volkov vs Aspinall odds: who is the favorite to win?

The bookies don't seem to be able to pick these two evenly-matched fighters apart, with Volkov and Aspinall both hovering around the 9/10 mark (at the time of writing) to experience victory in London on Saturday night.

Volkov vs Aspinall: recent results

No. 6-ranked heavyweight Volkov comes into this fight off the back of an unanimous decision win against Marcin Tybura at UFC 267 in October.

Aspinall last entered the ring at UFC Vegas 36 back in September, with the 28-year-old easing past Serghei Spivac via Tko in the second minute of the first round of the contest.

UFC Fight Night 204 full card and highlights

Beyond the much anticipated headline act, the full line up for UFC Fight Night 204 also boasts plenty of top-drawer MMA action.

The co-headline act sees a tasty-looking featherweight face-off between Dan Hooker and Arnold Allen which marks Hooker's return to the 145-pound division, preceded by an equally intriguing lightweight meeting between Nottingham newcomer Paddy Pimblett and Mexico's Rodrigo Vargas.

UFC Fight Night 204 full card for Saturday, March 19

Main Card

Tom Aspinall vs Alexander Volkov

Dan Hooker vs Arnold Allen

Paddy Pimblett vs Rodrigo Vargas

Gunnar Nelson vs Takashi Sato

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Sergei Pavlovich

Paul Craig vs Nikita Krylov

Prelims

Jack Shore vs Timur Valiev

Mike Grundy vs Makwan AmirKhani

Molly McCann vs Luana Carolina

Mo Mokaev vs Cody Durden

Nathaniel Wood vs Liudvik Sholinian

Cory McKenna vs Elise Reed