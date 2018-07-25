The best Optus mobile plans for July 2018

Optus and Telstra have been locked in a fierce duel for the telco crown for years now, and while each offers its own perks, Optus is often a better prospect if you're after overall value on your brand new phone, especially with its frequent specials and promos.

The budget and mid-tier plans that Optus offers are seriously compelling, and if you're after big data, this provider has little in the way of competition. Other perks like Optus Sport and National Geographic subscriptions sweeten the deal, and if you stream music with Spotify, Google Play or iHeartRadio, it won't count towards your data cap.

After digging through the contracts that Optus has to offer, we've picked out three of the best plans to suit different needs. Whether you're after the most affordable budget option, the most well-balanced plan or simply one with massive amounts of data, we've got you covered.

Editor's choice and best overall value

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 64GB | 30GB data | 300 international minutes | $84 pm Optus tends to have very strong deals on Samsung flagships, and the S9 Plus is no variation on that rule. For only $84 a month you'll get the Plus model, 30GB of data (25GB if you're not a new or recontracting customer), and all the Optus extras like music streaming, National Geographic, and Optus Sport. Total cost over 24 months is $2,016

Best budget option

Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB | 7GB data | Music streaming | $69 pm With Optus, you don't need to get an old phone or a tiny data cap to get an affordable contract deal. Grab the latest and greatest Android phone – the Samsung Galaxy S9 – along with 7GB of data for only $69 a month. If you're not a new or recontracting customer, you'll get 5GB instead of 7GB, but this is still a solid score, especially considering Optus' music streaming bonuses are included. Total cost over 24 months is $1,656

Best big data plan

iPhone X 256GB | 105GB data | Unlimited international calls | 4GB roaming data | $115 pm Optus has an incredible price on it's 105GB contract and the bigger 256GB iPhone X handset. For only $115 a month, you'll get unlimited international calls, 4GB roaming data, and all of Optus' included extras to boot, and considering how closely-priced some of the high-data plans are, you may as well come out of the plan owning Apple's most expensive handset to date. Total cost over 24 months is $2,760

