The best iPhone XR plans and prices in Australia

If you found the iPhone XS to be 'XS'ively priced, and its bigger sibling Max to be even worse, then the iPhone XR (pronounced "ten R") may somewhat ease your wallet's pain.
Apple is claiming the iPhone XR is "brilliant in every way", and while it does make some specification concessions when put up against the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, it manages to brilliantly shave off some of its cost while keeping many of its siblings' key traits.
Under the hood, the XR is powered by the all-new A12 Bionic chip, and on the phone's face you'll notice a gorgeous 6.1-inch Liquid Retina all-screen display (with the characteristic notch, of course).
There's also true-depth Face ID, IP67 water resistance, wireless charging, and plenty of the iPhone X-series lead features, although one of the most notable differences is the XR's single-lens rear camera rather than the dual-lens found on the XS and XS Max.
How much does the iPhone XR cost in Australia?
While the iPhone XR hasn't launched with quite the same eye-watering prices as last year's iPhone X, you still won't be paying any less than $1,229 to get your hands on this "affordable" Apple handset. However, when put up next to the starting prices of the iPhone XS and XS Max (from $1,629 and $1,799 respectively), the XR doesn't look so bad.
Similar to the iPhone 5C, the XR is offering up an exciting array of colours at launch, including white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (Product)Red.
You'll also be able to score the handset in three different storage configurations, with prices to reflect the increments:
64GB: $1,229 AUD
128GB: $1,299 AUD
256GB: $1,479 AUD
iPhone XR plans
For those that don't want to burn all their cash on an outright handset, a plan is likely to be the go for you. There's usually a little something extra in the way of bonuses thrown in as well, so we've sorted through everything on offer and hand-picked the best plans and prices available in Australia.
Best overall value and big data – iPhone XR 128GB | 200GB data | Unlimited international calls | $105 pm
Although it's fairly easy to get up-sold with mobile plans, the 200GB plan from Optus is only $8 more per month than its 20GB plan, so it's hard to go past this for value. You'll also get unlimited international calls, 2GB of roaming data, and the usual host of Optus extras. Total cost over 24 months is $2,520
Best budget option – iPhone XR 64GB | 4GB data | Music streaming | $77 pm
The lowest you'll be paying to get your hands on Apple's iPhone XR at this point is with a $77 per month plan with Optus. This will net you 4GB of data and, any music streaming via Spotify, Google Play Music or iHeartRadio won't count towards this cap. Total cost over 24 months is $1,848View Deal
