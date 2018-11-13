The best iPhone XR plans and prices in Australia

If you found the iPhone XS to be 'XS'ively priced, and its bigger sibling Max to be even worse, then the iPhone XR (pronounced "ten R") may somewhat ease your wallet's pain.

Apple is claiming the iPhone XR is "brilliant in every way", and while it does make some specification concessions when put up against the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, it manages to brilliantly shave off some of its cost while keeping many of its siblings' key traits.

Under the hood, the XR is powered by the all-new A12 Bionic chip, and on the phone's face you'll notice a gorgeous 6.1-inch Liquid Retina all-screen display (with the characteristic notch, of course).

There's also true-depth Face ID, IP67 water resistance, wireless charging, and plenty of the iPhone X-series lead features, although one of the most notable differences is the XR's single-lens rear camera rather than the dual-lens found on the XS and XS Max.

How much does the iPhone XR cost in Australia?

While the iPhone XR hasn't launched with quite the same eye-watering prices as last year's iPhone X, you still won't be paying any less than $1,229 to get your hands on this "affordable" Apple handset. However, when put up next to the starting prices of the iPhone XS and XS Max (from $1,629 and $1,799 respectively), the XR doesn't look so bad.

Similar to the iPhone 5C, the XR is offering up an exciting array of colours at launch, including white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (Product)Red.

You'll also be able to score the handset in three different storage configurations, with prices to reflect the increments:

64GB: $1,229 AUD

128GB: $1,299 AUD

256GB: $1,479 AUD

iPhone XR plans

For those that don't want to burn all their cash on an outright handset, a plan is likely to be the go for you. There's usually a little something extra in the way of bonuses thrown in as well, so we've sorted through everything on offer and hand-picked the best plans and prices available in Australia.

Best budget option – iPhone XR 64GB | 4GB data | Music streaming | $77 pm The lowest you'll be paying to get your hands on Apple's iPhone XR at this point is with a $77 per month plan with Optus. This will net you 4GB of data and, any music streaming via Spotify, Google Play Music or iHeartRadio won't count towards this cap. Total cost over 24 months is $1,848View Deal

Plans Unlocked Showing 6 of 85 deals ? Sort By Recommended Apple iPhone XR (Lease 64GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 1 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles 4GB data Data: 2GB + 2GB bonus data AUD $60 /mth Min. total cost $1,440 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optus Sport subscription can be added at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Apple iPhone XR (Lease 64GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 2 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles 20GB data Data: 10GB + 10GB bonus data AUD $72 /mth Min. total cost $1,728 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optus Sport subscription can be added at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Apple iPhone XR (Lease 128GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 3 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles 4GB data Data: 2GB + 2GB bonus data AUD $77 /mth Min. total cost $1,848 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optus Sport subscription can be added at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Apple iPhone XR (Lease 64GB) + Extra Data $10/GB automatically added in 1GB blocks for use that month. For use in Australia. Allowances expire monthly. 4 Unlimited mins Calls: to standard Australian numbers Unlimited texts Texts: Unlimited SMS & MMS to standard Australian numbers to use in Australia 3GB data Data: for use in Australia AUD $84 /mth Min. total cost $2,016 over 24 months View at Telstra 24 months No excess data charges with Peace of Mind data for additional $10/mth Flexibility to upgrade after 12 months (upgrade fees apply) Stream AFL, AFLW, NRL, Netball and the Hyundai A-League live and data-free All for use within Australia, on Australia's best mobile network Learn More Apple iPhone XR (Lease 64GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 5 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national and international SMS & MMS to 35 selected countries 50GB data Data: 25GB + 25GB bonus data AUD $85 /mth Min. total cost $2,040 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Unlimited standard international calls to selected countries Optus Sport subscription can be added at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Apple iPhone XR (Instalments 64GB) 6 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Texts: Standard National TXT & PXT within Australia 4GB data Data: 2GB + 2GB Bonus data AUD $86.20 /mth Min. total cost $1,263.80 View at Vodafone No contract Unlimited National TXT, PXT & international TXT Get roaming in eligible countries for just $5 extra per day Learn More Load more deals