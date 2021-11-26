Save big with WordPress.com on domains and websites for Black Friday

Just when you thought the Black Friday deals couldn’t possibly get any better, the website platform that runs 42% of the web has dropped several sweet Black Friday web hosting deals that are worth a second glance.

WordPress.com has not only extended its Black Friday sale until November 30 (yes, even beyond Cyber Monday), but the website platform has deals across its wide range of its services too.

From custom domains to professional email solutions and WordPress.com plans, there's a discount to fit your every website-building need.

(Side note: we'll be updating our Black Friday web hosting deals and Black Friday website builder deals page at least once a day from now through Cyber Monday)

Black Friday with WordPress.com

Right now you can save 50% on a WordPress.com website builder plan, enjoy 90% off .blog, .online, .store and 80% off on .xyz, .art, .me domains, or even benefit from 50% off a Google Workspace account, or a 30%-off lifetime discount for WordPress.com Professional Email.

WordPress.com also has deals on its audience-building tools, with 60% off Jetpack CRM (available to its Business plan subscribers or those who subscribe to its higher-tier plans).

This website platform has even gone as far as cutting the prices of its WordPress.com courses too – you can learn how to start a podcast or how to launch a blog for half the usual price.

Get 50% off WordPress.com website plan Get 50% off WordPress.com website plan

Save 50% on a WordPress.com plan from now until November 30, and host your dream website for half the usual price.

Save big on WordPress domains Save big on WordPress domains

Enjoy 90% off .blog, .online, .store and 80% off on .xyz, .art, .me domains this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Get 60% off Jetpack CRM Get 60% off Jetpack CRM

This Black Friday, WordPress.com cuts 60% off Jetpack CRM for those who subscribe to its Business plan or higher.

Why is this a great deal?

WordPress.com is a website builder that comes with a web hosting service included in all of its plans, with an aim of making the website creation process easier for newbies.

As WordPress.com is fully hosted, users can simply sign up for an account and launch their site immediately without worrying about a hosting solution, and it also provides a free website address out-of-the-box.

With WordPress.com, there's no hosting to buy, no installation to worry about, no updates to manage, and generally there are no security issues.

If building a blog or website has been on your to-do list, this is a deal you wont' want to miss out on.