eBay Plus Month: the best tech deals during eBay's members-only sale

eBay is known to have consistent sales throughout the year, so of course, it had to do something special come tax-time.

Throughout June, the online marketplace will be treating its eBay Plus subscribers to a massive sale it’s calling ‘Plus Month’, serving up exclusive discounts that include daily flash sales with steep savings on items like Apple AirPods, Nintendo Switch and a half-price pre-order deal on The Last of Us 2 for PS4.

It’s effectively eBay's EOFY sale, but to snatch up those deals, you’ll need to subscribe to eBay Plus. If you’re not a member, you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these offers.

A fair warning though, it’s likely we’ll see a lot of the flash deals sell out in a matter of minutes, as we’ve seen high demand during similar eBay sales in the past. But luckily for subscribers, there will be plenty of other Plus-exclusive discounts up for grabs – all discounted by 20%.

If you aren’t keen on signing up for an eBay Plus membership – even to trial the service – fret not. eBay will also have a host of offers with up to 20% off for non-Plus members as well, so there will be something for everyone.

We'll be covering the best eBay deals all month right here – including ones that you don't need to be a Plus member to get. So bookmark this page and check back regularly to find the biggest bargains on the best tech.

Early eBay deals

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD | AU$2,375.20 (RRP AU$3,299; save AU$923.80) It’s rare to see these laptops discounted by more than 15%, so when we see a 28% discount like this, we feel pretty darn excited. This is the 2019 model of the exceptional XPS 13, and it’s the 2-in-1 flavour of the device, so it’s ultra-portable. Don’t be deterred by this being last year’s model – inside you’ll find Intel’s latest 10th-generation i7 processor and 16GB of system memory. If you’d like to score this powerhouse machine for yourself, just head to Dell’s official eBay store and use the code P20DM at checkout.View Deal

Dell G5 gaming desktop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD / RTX 2070 | AU$1,903.20 (RRP AU$2,799; save AU$895.80) This is budget PC gaming at its very best. At a hefty 35% discount, this Dell G5 is a serious contender for your next desktop. Inside the casing is a 9th-gen Intel i7 chip, with a whopping 16GB of system memory and plenty of storage for a growing gaming library. It’s also boasting one of Nvidia’s top GPUs – an RTX 2070. To make it yours, head to Dell’s eBay store and checkout with the code P20DM at knock 32% off this gaming rig.View Deal