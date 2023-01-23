Sony WF-1000XM5: what we want to see

Sony has had huge success with its noise-cancelling over-ear headphones and true wireless earbuds. The latest flagship devices from these lines, the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones and Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are both fantastic and packed with the latest audio tech, boasting excellent noise-cancelling, quality sound and a comfortable fit. But you might have noticed a difference in numbering there – the earbuds are due a new version to catch up with the over-ear headphones. So what do we know about the next earbuds iteration, the Sony WF-1000XM5?

Sony makes a huge range of audio products, including budget buds such as the Sony WF-C500 and the uniquely-designed Sony LinkBuds. But it's the Sony WF-1000XM4 that are the true wireless earbuds to beat, sitting at the top of our best true wireless earbuds guide since they were first released – and they're due an update, although Sony didn't make any announcement at CES 2023.

There haven't even been many rumors about potential Sony WF-1000XM5, but in the absence of official details, we can look at Sony's current line-up, the XM4s and the competition to make some solid predictions about what to expect from the WF-1000XM5s – as well as what we'd like to see from Sony's next version of its class-leading wireless earbuds.

The Sony WF-1000XM4s have been excellent true wireless earbuds – but how might they be bested by the XM5s? (Image credit: TechRadar)

1. A price that doesn't escalate too much

Sony's flagship earbuds have always come with a premium price tag. But in recent years, their prices have been increasing. The Sony WF-1000XM3 buds released in 2020 cost $230 / £220 / AU$399, and the WF-1000XM4 that came out in 2021 cost $279 / £250 / AU$449.

This price hike could be explained by more advanced tech, but also rising costs of materials needed to construct the buds and a shortage of microchips. We expect the Sony WF-1000XM5s to be available in mid-2023 when there may still be high prices and shortages, which means they could cost in excess of $300 / £280 / AU$500.

Obviously, we understand that if tech costs more to make it'll cost more to sell, but we would like to see the price stick to the official price of the XM4s if possible. We're not super-hopeful of this, because the over-ear WH-1000XM5 released in 2022 cost notably more than the model they replaced.

But Apple managed to release the AirPods Pro 2 at the same official price as the previous model in the US late in 2022, so hopefully Sony can figure out how to do the same.

The Sony LinkBuds S fit most of the WF-1000XM4's tech in a smaller size. (Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

2. A more compact, inclusive design

We rated the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds that came out in 2020 for their good noise cancellation and decent battery life. But they didn't look great, with a large, pill-shaped body that stuck out of our ear canals. This changed with the XM4, which adopted a more rounded shape, which has been the ongoing trend of true wireless earbud design since – but they also lost about 30% of their volume, crucially.

With that in mind, we expect this style to continue with the XM5s and hope they might be even smaller. Because bulkier designs feel outdated in 2023 and a more modern, rounded design not only looks better, but they're likely to fit more ears more comfortably, too – we know Sony knows this, because it already released the Sony LinkBuds S, which use a lot of the same technology as the WF-1000XM4, but are among the smallest and lightest buds around.

A design and comfort consideration we'd love to see incorporated into the Sony WF-1000XM5 buds is a fit suitable for extra small and extra large ear canals. The XM4s came with a choice of small, medium and large silicone eartips and a handy fit test. But competing buds, like the AirPods Pro, come with extra small tips now, so it would be smart for Sony to add a few additional options too.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 used to be at the top of our list of the best noise-cancelling earbuds, but not any more… (Image credit: Sony)

3. Improved noise cancellation to keep up with the rivals

The Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds are up there with some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy today, only really bested by the exceptional Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 and Apple AirPods Pro 2. But they used to be at the top themselves.

That means in Sony's next iteration of wireless earbuds we're expecting truly wondrous things from their ANC capabilities. We're talking an even more effective seal and better cancellation of ambient noise with an improved algorithm to put them on par with Bose's buds, that's all without compromising on general audio quality.

4. New Bluetooth features and Android Spatial Audio

If you rarely consider which Bluetooth version your tech supports don't worry, you're not alone. But in short, the XM4 support Bluetooth 5.2, whereas some big name competitors, like Apple, have added Bluetooth 5.3 to their latest buds. We'd expect Sony to follow suit with the XM5, as it'll allow for more efficient pairing, which means a more reliable connection and reduced power consumption.

We hope that Sony will also support Bluetooth LE Audio in its next buds, which have the potential for higher audio quality from more devices – not just for people making use of Sony's own LDAC hi-res tech. And LE Audio also means more reliable connectivity even if you're not listening in higher quality.

Speaking of Bluetooth, the XM4 currently boast multi-point pairing, which means you can connect to more than one Bluetooth device at once. Think listening to music from your laptop then easily switching to a call on your phone. This came as a later update to the XM4s, which means we'd expect the XM5s to have this feature right out of the box.

Finally, we hope that the Sony WF-1000XM5 will support the new Android Spatial Audio tech that Google is building into the operating system. This enables headphones to mimic what iPhones can do when connected to AirPods, and create a soundspace that moves with your head – it's incredible for Dolby Atmos movies. Sony has always been hot on 3D sound, having touted its own 360 Reality Audio system for years… but that's also why we fear it might not support Google's tech. Much like LDAC mentioned above, Sony really likes to go its own way… but still, we really hope it throws in support for Android Spatial Audio.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones can probably give use some hints about the WF-1000XM5 in-ear buds. (Image credit: Future)

5. Beefed up water-resistance and battery life specs

For this final point we're combining a few points on our wish list, because we'd simply like to see slightly better specs across the board. That's a big ask considering the Sony WF-1000XM4s are fantastic all-rounders already.

However, it would be great to see better water-resistance above the IPX4 rating the XM4s currently have. Sure that allows for splashes, meaning they handle sweat fairly well, but we've got our fingers crossed for a bump to an IPX5 rating, which is sustained exposure to water – although by no means fully waterproof. The charging case currently has no water resistance in the XM4s, which maybe some people don't need but we'd love to see that at least IPX4.

The same goes for battery life. We've currently got an unremarkable 8 hours from the XM4 buds and 16 hours from their charging case. That's not bad, but it'll start to lag behind the competition if Sony doesn't improve it a little next time around – although it didn't really improve the longevity of its over-ear XM5, so perhaps we'll be lucky.

While we wait, be sure to check out our guide to the best headphones available today!