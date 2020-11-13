The best Dell Black Friday 2020 deals in Australia: save on XPS, Inspiron and Alienware

Dell is the name behind many of our favourite laptops. In fact, it’s the maker of our pick of the best laptop in Australia – the Dell XPS 13. With that kind of clout, it should come as no surprise that many of these laptops come with expensive price tags to match.

And that's why Black Friday is such a great time to shop for a laptop deal. But it’s not everyday you go shopping for a device that usually carries a four-figure price tag, so it's important to know everything you can before you make such an investment. Add to that sheer number of models and configurations can be a little overwhelming if you’re not familiar with the jargon.

When it comes to Dell, there's a few different types of laptops to choose from, not to mention PCs and gaming beasts as well. And they've all got their own brands under the Dell umbrella.

The Inspiron line is Dell’s entry- to mid-level laptops, while its top-tier range is the XPS. Then there’s Alienware, Dell’s dedicated brand for gaming laptops. Each model will come with a dedicated graphics chip and a powerful processor to provide the grunt needed to run most games. This line can be quite pricey, so Dell also offers its own G series of gaming laptops, that are much more budget-friendly.

Dell always delivers excellent deals during Black Friday, and we’re sure the company will do so again this year, offering superb discounts on a wide range of devices. If you’ve been holding off on getting yourself a new computer, you’ve probably done the right thing by waiting.

If you’re uncertain as to which deal suits you best, TechRadar’s Australian team is here to help. We've got a guide further down the page to help you deal with all the jargon, and we’re digging through Dell’s site to find you the best offers during Black Friday. Some sneak peak offers are already available, check them out below.

Early Dell Black Friday 2020 deals

Dell XPS 13 (7390) | i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,399 (RRP AU$1,749; save AU$350) Dell rarely discounts its XPS line by more than 15%, so we’re thrilled to see that it’s knocked 20% off this svelte machine in the lead up to Black Friday. It features a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, so performance is excellent. It’s slim and compact, so you shouldn’t have a problem taking this laptop with you wherever you go.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 (7501) | i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | GTX 1650 Ti | AU$1,439 (RRP AU$2,399; save AU$960) It may not be a top-tier XPS, but don’t turn your nose up at this Inspiron laptop. This configuration has a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti to take care of the graphics. It has a sleek build, only adding to the appeal.View Deal

Dell G5 15 (5500) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 | AU$2,399 (RRP AU$2,999; save AU$600) Dell has packed plenty of power into this machine. It’s equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, and matched with an Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU. Pair that with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and you’ve got yourself a great gaming machine on your hands. Pick up this rig and save AU$600.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,919 (RRP AU$3,199; save AU$1,280) There’s a steep saving available on this Inspiron 2-in-1. It comes equipped with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 chip, plus 16GB of RAM that should make using this laptop a breeze. It’ll also come with the Dell Active Pen, making this a very versatile machine. Dell has knocked a massive 40% off this model.View Deal

Dell Latitude 9410 2-in-1 | i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$2,475.60 (RRP AU$7,018; save AU$4,542.40) This is a business laptop that impresses in almost every way. It’s boasting an incredible 17 hours of battery life, so it’ll comfortably take you through the working day and then some. Inside this sleek and sturdy laptop is a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, matched with 8GB of RAM to handle heavy workloads. The RRP on this machine is exorbitant, but the price has now been significantly slashed by the manufacturer. Pick it up from Dell for more than half price, and use the code DOW10 to save an extra 10%.View Deal

When is Dell’s Black Friday sale?

Black Friday in 2020 falls on November 27, which means Cyber Monday is on November 30.

We’re confident that Dell won’t wait until the actual day to begin offering discounts. The manufacturer has weekly sales anyway and, in the lead up to Black Friday, there will be some enticing offers. Once that temptation ends, though, we’re expecting Dell to have special offers that will mark down the prices of select machines just for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you’re keen on getting a Dell laptop for less, then our advice would be to keep tabs on what’s on offer in the lead up to Black Friday, but hold on to your money until you’re certain you’ve found the best deal.

How to get the best Dell deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Shopping for a Dell laptop can be confusing if you aren’t entirely sure of what you’re after, given there are multiple ranges to choose from, each with a multitude of terminology associated with it.

The Inspiron line has entry- to mid-grade laptops, while Dell’s flagship-level power comes from the XPS range. Its Latitude and Vostro laptops are specifically designed for the business market.

Then there’s Alienware, a Dell-owned company dedicated to making gaming machines. Each comes with dedicated graphics chips and a beefy processor to provide the grunt needed to run modern PC games. For a more affordable gaming laptop, Dell also has its own G series.

If you want to make the process of choosing the best machine easier, then read on and we’ll guide you through the decision-making process.

Know what you want before Black Friday

Draw up a list of what you want from your laptop before the Black Friday sales begin, and take note of any Dell models that have caught your eye. This means your deal-hunting can be narrowed down and more successful, not to mention quicker.

This will also help to stop you blowing cash on impulse buys which you may regret later, especially if a deal for something you actually do want crops up on a later date, and you've already blown your budget.

Sizing things up

If you’ve decided on a Dell machine, the first thing you need to do is consider the size of the device you want. Dell has laptops with 13-inch, 14-inch, 15-inch and 17-inch screens.

Smaller notebooks are not only more portable, but are often cheaper as well. Larger devices, on the other hand, offer more screen real estate and, with the increase in space under the hood, you’re likely to find more powerful components alongside a bigger battery.

Then there’s the weight consideration. If you need to carry your laptop around for work a lot, you’ll want to opt for a lightweight, compact notebook that weighs less than 2kg (ideally less than 1.5kg).

If it’s a desktop PC you’re after, consider the space you can spare in the room you’re planning to house it in. You can get 24-inch and 27-inch all-in-ones, saving you the need to get a separate PC tower.

Check the specs

Take a long look at the configuration of the Dell machine you want before you buy – if the specifications point to an old or low-power device, then the deal may not be as decent as you first thought.

On the other hand, if the specifications point towards a strong laptop that comes with features you’ll seldom – if ever – use, then you may be better off saving your cash and searching elsewhere.

As far as performance is concerned, it’s important to consider the core parts of the machine – the processor (CPU), system memory (RAM) and storage, which can come in the form of solid-state drive (SSD) or hard disk drive (HHD). If you’re a gamer, or designer, you’ll also want a graphics processor (GPU).

When it comes to the main processor, the most commonly found CPUs in Dell machines have long been those from Intel. You’ll want to be looking at a 9th, 10th or even the latest 11th generation of the processor. The Intel Core i5 is a decently powerful CPU able to handle any task and all types of gaming, while the Core i7 offers more cores and higher frequencies, and look to an i9 for the most powerful option.

The average user won’t need the kind of oomph the Core i7 offers unless you’re deep into gaming, video editing or other heavy-duty tasks. This makes the Core i5 the ideal mid-range option, although the entry-level Core i3 processor can give you an affordable machine – though you won’t be using it for anything more demanding than browsing the internet and drafting documents.

Intel isn’t your only choice however, as Dell is increasingly offering AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series processors, which have generally higher performance than Intel, especially for productivity apps.

Memory matters

The next component to mull over is system memory, or RAM. Most Dell machines come with a minimum of 8GB of RAM, which is plenty of system memory to handle some amount of gaming and video editing, with Windows 10 running pretty smoothly.

If you’re planning on getting a machine that needs some serious grunt under the hood, you’re likely looking at a device that comes with 16GB of memory.

Sometimes, the speed of the RAM is denoted in MHz, but don’t fret about that too much. The amount of RAM is more important than speed in terms of performance.

(Image credit: Future)

Storage selection

You’ll find that most Dell notebooks today use an SSD (solid-state drive) for storage. SSDs offer more reliable performance and you’ll find that apps and programs will load very quickly.

Cheaper models are more likely to have eMMC drives and though these use flash memory just like an SSD, they’re considerably slower. eMMC is an effective way for laptop manufacturers to cut corners and costs, which is exactly why you’ll often find it in budget laptops.

Traditional hard drives (which you’ll often find referred to as an HDD or hard disk drive) are the slowest medium of storage. Their strength lies in the fact that they usually have far bigger capacity – you can find storage of up to 2TB even in budget hardware.

A speed in RPM may be quoted with a hard drive, and the faster ones run at 7,200 RPM, with slower drives pitched at 5,400 RPM. The latter may be rather sluggish but, once again, bear in mind that as with SSDs, performance will vary across individual drives.

Reviews are your friend here, so don’t be afraid to Google a particular model and look for an evaluation or two (or you can check out TechRadar’s review section).

Graphics and display

Most Dell laptops will have integrated graphics, meaning the GPU is built into the CPU and you’ll find that performance is pretty limited as a result. Integrated graphics are more for the casual gamer, but nothing more than that. For anyone who wants to play more heavy-duty games, you’ll need a discrete GPU – a graphics solution that sits separate from the processor.

Discrete graphics chips come from either Nvidia or AMD. The Nvidia GTX 1650 or GTX 1660 Ti are the most entry-level GPUs worth your time. For blisteringly-fast performance, you’ll be looking at Nvidia’s RTX series. Though it’s worth noting that prices can soar quickly when it comes to powerful GPUs.

As far your display is concerned, most mid-range laptops will offer a Full HD display as standard, which is a resolution of 1080p.

When you slide down the price spectrum towards more budget models, you’ll find there are plenty of machines which only offer a resolution of 1366 x 768. Don’t let that put you off, though. This resolution is perfectly fine, especially on smaller screens. A lower resolution is often a benefit to a laptop with lower specs as it means there are fewer pixels for the CPU and graphics solution to shift, making things more likely to run smoothly.

This is something gamers might want to remember, too. Though a 4K screen looks and sounds like a great idea, it’ll take a serious toll on your machine’s core components and sometimes it’s worth sacrificing a bit of image quality for a smoother frame rate.

4K displays will also drain your laptop battery faster, and given this is an area where gaming laptops already struggle, you may want to consider what you’re losing to gain 4K.

Keep the receipts

Make sure you keep a record of your purchases in case you’re not happy with the product and want a refund – it’s also worth checking the refund policy of websites before buying on Black Friday.

Some retailers may offer longer warranties than others, which could be a deciding factor when buying a laptop or MacBook on Black Friday. Most PC manufacturers offer a two-year warranty, but under Australian consumer law, you’ll typically be covered for three years.

