The best Black Friday 2019 deals in Australia

The word is spreading: folk Down Under are fast becoming aware that the merry month of November is a great time to shop thanks to a week-long sale period that sees prices across pretty much everything – from furniture to clothing, toys to tech – slashed significantly.

The race to find the best Black Friday deals just gets more intense with each passing year. Thanks to the annual sale event, savvy shoppers can save plenty of money in the run up to Christmas – and even help eliminate the pressure of last-minute gift shopping.

And bargain-hunting season is almost upon us, so keep your wallets and credit cards ready, as the shopping spree begins this weekend, although early offers have already begun to trickle in.

While we'll have all things tech listed right here – neatly arranged in an easily navigable sectioned page – the sheer volume of deals may become overwhelming for some. So if you're after something specific, we've got a handful of dedicated Black Friday pages that you can head straight to, listed in the box on the right.

Early Black Friday 2019 deals available in Australia

With November already here, retailers are going to start preparing for the big sale. While you'd think this time was the calm before the storm, think again. There are already some excellent offers available on a wide variety of gizmos and gadgets, and we've handpicked a few in case you can't wait until Black Friday comes round at the end of the month.

Gaming

Nintendo Switch console (2019 edition) | AU$398 (was AU$469.95; save AU$71.95) In the lead up to Black Friday, Amazon already has a great deal on the 2019 version of Nintendo Switch (includes updated packaging and improved battery life) with Neon Blue/Red Joy-Cons and Grey Joy-Cons for $398, which is $71.95 cheaper than the current RRP. However, if you're willing to hold on a bit, we're hoping to see a better offer from Amazon this weekend.

Asus TUF FX505DT gaming laptop | Ryzen 7 / 8GB / 512GB / GTX 1650 | AU$988 (was AU$1,235; save AU$247) For under a thousand dollars, this is a decent bargain on an entry-level 15-inch gaming laptop. While it won't do well against some hardcore games, it's got enough and more power for the casual gamer. And at this price, you could consider it as a gift for a budding gamer in your life. Just be sure to use the eBay code PITCH20 at checkout by December 2. The price will go up if you choose to have it shipped to you.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y7000 (15) gaming laptop | i7 / 16GB / 512GB / GTX 1660Ti | AU$1,499 (was AU$2,399; save AU$900) With a cool AU$900 shaved off the usual price of this 15-inch gaming beast, it's a pretty respectable deal, costing you less than what you'd pay for a similarly equipped MSO alternative. So if you've been saving for a powerful gaming laptop, this might tickle your fancy, but you'll need to use the checkout code PITCH20 to pocket those savings when shopping on eBay. If you happen to be on a stricter budget, there's a Core i5 version which will save you a few hundred dollars more, with the code PITCH20 dropping the price of this configuration to AU$1,299.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PC) | AU$66.20 (was AU$89.95; save AU$23.75) Rockstar's long-awaited cowboy opus is finally on PC, and this deal on Green Man Gaming is the steepest discount it's had yet. A nice time to jump aboard if you haven't already. This offer also gets you five free (mystery) games while stocks last.View Deal

Borderlands 3 (PC) | AU$54.24 (was AU$89.95; save AU$35.71) The loot FPS with roughly a bajillion guns only released two months ago, so this is a bit of a steal via Green Man Gaming if you're playing on PC and haven't yet dug into the phenomenon that is Borderlands 3. You'll also get five free (mystery) games with this offer, but only as long as stocks last.View Deal

Laptops & PCs

Dell XPS 13 | i7 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,699 (was AU$2,499; save AU$800) Never before have we seen a 30% discount on an XPS 13! Admittedly it's not the latest model but it still has some powerful innards, powered by an 8th-generation Core i7 processor. With a decent amount of system memory and storage, this is a steal at AU$1,699!View Deal

New Dell XPS 13 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,856.29 (was AU$2,299; save AU$442.71) If you prefer the latest iteration of our favourite Ultrabook, then this configuration is a total of 20% off but you will need to use the checkout code XPSPLUS5 to get the full discount. That saves you just under AU$450, which is actually pretty darn good, considering the XPS series hardly ever sees more than 15% off.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB / GTX 1050 | AU$1,799 (was AU$2,399; save AU$600) Need a bigger screen on an XPS machine that won't burn a hole in your pocket? Then consider this slightly older model. There's an 8th-gen Core i5 CPU housed in the chassis, alongside an Nvidia GTX 1050 GPU. While it's not powerful enough for hardcore gaming, it will do just fine for a casual gamer. And you get 25% off the usual RRP.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 | from AU$1,359 (save up to AU$695) For Black Friday this year, Microsoft is already discounting its entire Surface Laptop 3 range, even though it's just been released. This is true of both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models in all five configurations and colours, meaning you could go from an Core i5 / 8GB / 128GB 13.5-inch model to a Ryzen 7 / 16GB / 512GB 15-inch model and still save some dosh. You also get a bonus protective sleeve of your choice valued at up to AU$90.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | from AU$974 (save up to AU$750) Similar to the Surface Laptop 3 above, Microsoft is also knocking hundreds off its complete lineup of Surface Pro 7 devices for Black Friday, meaning you could save over AU$562 on the top model with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. There are six other (more affordable) configurations to choose from if that's a bit rich for you. Bundled in is a bonus protective sleeve of your choice valued at up to AU$90.

Huawei MateBook 13 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,399 (was AU$1,799; save AU$400) Despite all the problems Huawei is facing because of its US ban, this Ultrabook is one of our favourites here at TechRadar. It's a powerful performer that's currently AU$400 cheaper than its usual RRP on Microsoft's eBay store, and you don't even need a code to pocket the savings.View Deal

HP Envy x2 2-in-1 | Snapdragon 835 / 256GB SSD | AU$1,299 (was AU$1,899; save AU$600) This is a darn good solution for those constantly on the move. The keyboard and screen are detachable, so you get a tablet when you want one or make it a laptop when you need it. It runs Windows 10S, has a battery life of a whopping 22 hours, 4G LTE connectivity and comes with some decent specs with a AU$600 on Microsoft's eBay store, no code needed.View Deal

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,199 (was AU$1,699; save AU$500) For those seeking the flexibility of a 2-in-1, this ZenBook Flip is a great choice. Although it's a bit lighter on specs than the gaming laptops on this page, it's also considerably more affordable and offers a 360-degree hinge and tablet-like functionality thanks to its 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen.

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-one | i5 / 8GB / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD / GTX 1050 | AU$1,329 (was AU$1,899; save AU$570) This is actually a pretty good option for a desktop, if you're after one for the home or the office, particularly because it comes a dedicated GPU as well, which will suffice for the casual gamer. There's also an additional 1TB of storage available aside from the SSD and the 8th-gen i5 CPU isn't too shabby either, particularly when you're get it for 30% off.View Deal

Home entertainment

Sony 49-inch X70G 4K smart TV | AU$845 (was AU$1,199; save AU$354) In a taste of what’s to come this Black Friday, Amazon is offering this 49-inch 4K LED panel for well under AU$1,000. This super-slick set has sharp picture quality and the ability to access YouTube at the click of a button. If this 4K telly isn’t within your budget yet, there’s a chance the price may drop further on Black Friday – but you’ll have to snag it quick.View Deal

Samsung QA65Q60RAW 65-inch QLED TV | AU$1,749 (was $2,495; save AU$746) Aussie retailer Powerland has a nice price on Samsung's 65-inch Q60 telly on its eBay store, offering the 65-inch QLED TV for just AU$1,749. A fine price is you aren't willing to wait till Black Friday 2019. Samsung's Series 6 Q60R offers quantum dot colour technology, FreeSync support for lag-free gaming and advanced QLED upscaling.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Series 7 RU7100 4K LED TV | AU$1,798 (was AU$2,849; save AU$1,051) Want a massive 75-inch Samsung telly without paying an exorbitant amount? Aussie retailer Powerland is selling Samsung's 75-inch Series 7 RU7100 4K HDR smart TV for only AU$1,798 on its eBay store. That's a huge saving on the telly's RRP of AU$2,849. This edge-lit set boasts a 100Hz refresh rate and built-in access to Netflix, Freeview and more.View Deal

LG 70UM7300PTA 70-inch UHD TV | AU$1,360 (was AU$1,620; save AU$260) If you're looking for an enormous smart TV with Google Assistant built-in that's also inexpensive, you've come to the right place. LG's 70-inch ThinQ 70UM7300PTA television boasts Ultra HD resolution images with webOS smart functionality that will allow you to stream Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. Was previously discounted at AU$1,620, now AU$1,320 + AU$40 shipping when you use the coupon code PITCH20 at checkout.View Deal

Smartphones

Google Pixel 3 | AU$685.20 (was AU$849; save AU$163.80) If you prefer to capture your memories on a smartphone over a clunky 'real' camera, the Google Pixel 3 is a superb choice. When it came out, we thought it had the best smartphone camera money could buy. It’s now been slightly overshadowed by the Google Pixel 4, but that also means it’s seen a price drop. You can now grab it in Clearly White for real cheap on eBay – just don’t forget to use the code PITCH20 at checkout before December 2.View Deal

Audio

Bose QC35 II | AU$338.40 (AU$499; save AU$160.60) It's not quite Black Friday yet on Amazon but the these marvellous and very popular noise cancelling cans are, in the silver and black colour options, are down to just over AU$338 apiece, if you want to grab a set right away. However, we'd recommend you wait as there's a good chance the price might drop further this weekend.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ | AU$308 (was AU$439; save AU$131) One of the best prices we've seen for the SoundLink Revolve+, so if you're keen on a potable Bluetooth speaker with Bose's superior sound quality, this is your chance. Just be sure to use the code PITCH20 at checkout to avail the discounted price before the offer expires on December 2.View Deal

Edifier R1280DB 2.0 bookshelf speakers | AU$99 (was AU$227; save AU$128) Perhaps one of the most underrated speakers currently available in Australia, these Edifiers are portable Bluetooth-enabled options you can set up anywhere – on your desk or at home on a shelving unit. It promises an excellent soundstage and for under AU$100 they are an absolute steal, available on both Kogan and on Dick Smith for the same price.View Deal

Smart home

Bose Home Speaker 300 | AU$288 (was AU$399; save AU$111) It's the second smart speaker in Bose's catalogue, and it's smallest and cheapest too, with both Google Assistant and Alexa smarts available at your beck and call. You also get the promise of Bose's signature sound when listening to tunes, all for just AU$288 on Amazon available in both Luxe Silver and Black.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500 | AU$396 (was AU$529; save AU$133) If you'd like a bigger and louder version of the Bose smart speaker, then the 500 is currently cheapest on Amazon, with a sweet AU$133 discount. And Amazon hasn't even begun its official Black Friday sale!. This is the lowest price we've seen so far, but we wouldn't be surprised if it dropped further in a few days. Keep in mind, though, that this low price is only for the Luxe Silver version.View Deal

Cameras

Sony Alpha A7 III (body only) | AU$2,302.85 (was AU$2,588; save AU$285.15) It's one of the best all-round full-frame mirrorless cameras you can get right now, and it's 20% off the listed price on eBay. So be sure to use the checkout code PITCH20 before December 2 if you've been lusting after one of Sony's amazing full-frame mirrorless snappers.View Deal

DJI Osmo Action | AU$399 (was AU$499; save AU$100) If you think the GoPros are too expensive for you, then consider the Osmo Action. It's not as full-featured as the latest GoPro flagship but it's a top performer and one of the best action cams you can get right now, particularly when you save AU$100 on it directly from the DJI store.View Deal

DJI Osmo Pocket (4K) | AU$499 (was AU$599; save AU$100) This mini gimbal is one heck of a gadget if you want a pocketable camera that shoots 4K video. It's stabilised, so you videos are buttery smooth, and it does cost a pretty penny. But there's AU$100 off on the usual AU$599 price tag for Black Friday, if you keen on a tiny video recording marvel.View Deal

Wearables

Fitbit Versa Lite | AU$195 (was AU$249; save AU$54) It's the parred back version of the original Fitbit Versa, offering just the basic smartwatch functions but the same fitness tracking features. However, it's not been discounted this heavily before, so if you're after a great looking wearable with a superb companion apps, then this is one heck of a bargain available on only the Mulberry colour options on Amazon. The others come at a higher price.View Deal

Appliances

Dyson Hot+Cool Fan Heater AM09 | AU$429 (was AU$599; save AU$170) You don't need a heater in winter and a fan in summer with this one very sleek-looking gizmo from Dyson. And you don't need to pay full price either, with AU$170 shaved off the usual price on Kogan on the white/nickel colour option. That's about 25% off. In case you find it's out of stock on Kogan, you'll find it for the exact same price on Dick Smith as well.View Deal

Breville Barista Espresso Coffee Machine (Red) | AU$579 (was AU$949; save AU$370) It's the coffee machine that powers the TechRadar AU deals team, and now it can be yours for just AU$579 – that's a 38% discount on the RRP of AU$949! Best of all, it comes with an absolutely gorgeous red finish. You know what they say about red espresso machines – they... err... brew faster. Includes integrated grinder and steam wand.View Deal

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019?

How does TechRadar prepare for Black Friday? Black Friday is one of the most important times of the year for TechRadar – we spend weeks ahead of the big day (or weekend) making sure the whole site is ready for people looking for the information they need to help them make the right buying choice. Whether that's knowing which is the best laptop, TV or iPad, or just seeing great deals for them through our sister site Getprice – Australia's leading price comparison platform – we've got everything you need to know.

Black Friday is the Friday immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, so this year it will fall on November 29, 2019.

Cyber Monday, as the name may suggest, is the Monday immediately after Black Friday. So Cyber Monday 2019 will fall on Monday, December 2.

Although the two days are, on paper, individual sales, it’s become hard to distinguish between them. More often than not, retailers begin their Black Friday sales well before the actual day and end the sale well after Cyber Monday, giving shoppers an extended week (or two) of excellent bargains.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday so late in the month, it's actually the perfect opportunity for you to get your Christmas gift shopping out of the way, and save some cash while you're at it.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

There was a time, especially in the US, when Black Friday meant physically going to a store to shop, mostly to shake off the turkey sweats, while Cyber Monday was exclusively for online deals. Now, however, there’s barely any difference since most deals offered through the November sale period are also available online.

As an online sale, Cyber Monday is a more recent development, coming after the advent of the internet and e-commerce. It traditionally marks the point when people realised they needed to get a wriggle on and start buying Christmas presents.

Another point of difference that’s more valid in the US than anywhere else is that Black Friday was traditionally more about electronics and other high-ticket items, while Cyber Monday was more about lifestyle goods. Nowadays, though, they’re all just one big smooshed-together shopping spree over an entire week or two.

Why Black Friday and Cyber Monday matter

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have changed the way we shop in the run-up to Christmas, and they’ve had a massive effect on the retail industry, especially online.

For the shoppers, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales frenzy means a whole week or more of what appear to be good deals, but if you aren’t too careful, you could end up going overboard.

Despite having their origins in the US, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have become very popular in Australia with both retailers and shoppers alike, forever changing the local shopping calendar. Outside of the Boxing Day sales, the last couple of weeks of November are when stores across the country offer some of their biggest discounts across a plethora of products (ranging from clothing to electronics to furniture) to lure shoppers.

Retailers are definitely reaping the benefits of adopting the Black Friday sale period, with November 2018 recording the highest online retail turnover to date, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). The ABS reports that overall Australian retail turnover rose 3.6% during Black Friday 2018 compared to the previous year.

That’s a clear indication that Aussies love bargain hunting while comfortably settled on a chair or their couch. That’s somewhat of a contrast to the US, where the concept of ‘doorbuster’ sales are still popular – shoppers queue up outside brick-and-mortar stores and jostle for the best bargains.

Black Friday. Cyber Monday. Broke Tuesday.November 27, 2017

If you’re savvy, though, and take advantage of TechRadar's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals monitoring, you really can save a lot of money on some of the hottest tech in town.

Last year, Australian consumers were so focused on Black Friday sales that December’s overall retail turnover fell, according to the ABS. This year, the Black Friday weekend falls across the end of November and into December – which makes the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping sorted.

The Black Friday deals to expect in 2019

As Black Friday gains in popularity in Australia, more and more retailers are joining the bandwagon and offering greater discounts. And with competition between retailers gaining momentum, we saw Black Friday go from being a single-day event prior to 2015 to being spread over an entire week – if not more – in 2018.

With Amazon firmly established in Australia, the competition has gotten fiercer. This could mean local retailers will be scrambling to sell more and possibly offering higher discounts.

While it’s hard to predict exactly what could happen this year, here are some safe bets:

After its debut Black Friday sale last year, Amazon Australia will make sure its own devices get rather juicy price cuts

Alongside Amazon, other retailers like eBay and JB Hi-Fi will push hard on sales

You’ll want to hold off buying a new computer as laptops always get a big discount

It will be a great time to upgrade your home entertainment system with prices on TVs and sound bars likely to be slashed

You should definitely find some great deals on some of the best headphones

Cameras, in all forms, will have savings firmly in their sights

The top deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018

Here at TechRadar, we spent hours and hours sifting through the best deals from the major retailers – and last year we saw some really big trends emerge, which should influence this year’s discounts.

Like 2017, the Nintendo Switch once again outshone the PS4 and Xbox One X deals in 2018. That said, gaming gear is always a hot-selling item, be they consoles, bundles or individual titles. We even saw VR headsets drop in price over the Black Friday period, with both the PlayStation VR and Oculus Go available for less.

Laptops also saw some deep discounts, with up to AU$1,200 off on selected models, including gaming laptops.

Home AV was another winner, with the Nvidia Shield TV making it to our top deals in 2018. Personal audio wasn’t too far behind, but the popular Bose QC35 II headphones saw the biggest drop in price thanks to Amazon.

For those after the latest smartphones, you’ll need to keep an eye on eBay. The auction site’s 20% off discounts meant you could snag a new handset for less.

Many wearables, including smartwatches and fitness trackers, were almost 50% off. Considering how expensive some of Garmin’s excellent multi-sport watches are, that kind of a discount will be welcome again.

Photography buffs should definitely get excited too, as Black Friday 2018 saw a plethora of cameras, including DSLRs, mirrorless, bridge, travel compacts and action cameras being heavily discounted. The world’s foremost drone manufacturer wasn’t going to get left behind. Even DJI got in the act and offered its own Black Friday deals on drones and accessories.

And then there’s home automation – not only were smart speakers available for less, smart displays made the cut for the first time, heating up the battle for your home.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals: what we predict

There's no way the Australian Black Friday bandwagon will slow down this year. In fact, we fully expect it to outdo last year’s performance. What we’re hoping is that retailers extend their deals for a longer period of time to entice shoppers.

In 2018, some retailers in the UK and US promised to ‘future price match’, meaning consumers could buy something during the Black Friday sales and know that if the price dropped later, they could reclaim the difference. While that didn’t happen in Australia, we’re hoping it might catch on soon.

What did happen, however, was that discounted prices were being offered on laybys as well, especially on high-ticket items. This offer was so tempting that our Australian cameras editor ended up paying a small deposit on an entirely new kit – camera body, lenses, filters and all – during Black Friday, but paid the full Black Friday price in the third week of December, long after the actual sale had ended.

However, despite all this, we’re still expecting that the best deals will be found surrounding Black Friday – as ever, our advice is to know your budget going in, set a maximum price you’re willing to pay (having done the research to know what sort of prices your desired tech has been at throughout the year) and stick to it.

And if we do say so ourselves, TechRadar’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages are, of course, worth keeping an eye on if you’re looking to bag the very best deals in tech. (Bookmark this page and it’ll be populated with all the best Black Friday deals come November – you won’t even need to search them out!)

What technology should you be looking out for? These are our top predictions for what desirable gadgets you’ll be able to get for less.

Top deals to expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019

Apple iPhone XS / XS Max / XR

Apple released the 2019 iPhone flagships in September this year, so don't expect the iPhone 11 range to be discounted during Black Friday. Instead, you'll likely score an excellent bargain on last year's models, with the infamously expensive iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max potentially becoming a lot more affordable. That said, we did see the iPhone XS Max get a significant discount last year, so it's possible we'll see something similar again with one of the iPhone 11s. We'd also expect some decent deals on iPads, too, as Apple has refreshed the line-up.

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 Plus / S10e

As with the iPhones, so with the Galaxies, and deals likely won’t be restricted to the latest S10 range. You can expect the Note 10 to be discounted as well, giving those who like Samsung’s phablet range a chance to scoop up the latest Note for less. And with the 2019 handsets all released long before Black Friday, there's likely to be some big bargains on older Galaxy S9 and Note 9 handsets too.

Nintendo Switch

Every time there’s been a big sale, especially on Amazon, the Nintendo Switch disappears within seconds. We’re positive this popular console will be discounted again in 2019, but you will have to hurry and snag one before stocks disappear again. For the first time, though, there's going to be a choice where the Switch is concerned, with Nintendo releasing a 2019 version of the original console with better battery life and also launching the Switch Lite, a purely handheld version of the console.

Sony PlayStation 4

With news of the PS5 swirling around the ether and a pretty saturated market, we’d expect to see some great deals on the PS4, especially bundles, where retailers have much more room to manoeuvre. Amazon has already shown us that it’s willing to offer great bargains on gaming consoles, so the competition is high.

Xbox One X

Microsoft’s 'pro' console saw a darn good discount on Amazon last year, so expect Microsoft to try and match that this year, with plenty of bundles to choose from, both direct from the manufacturer and on the world’s largest online marketplace. With competition that hot, also keep an eye on the big Aussie retailers – like JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and the Gamesmen – as they are likely to price match or offer their own unique bundles.

4K HD OLED TVs

As in previous years, Black Friday 2018 was positively packed with TV deals, including nearly half-price deals on selected OLED TVs. High-end sets are where the really expensive RRPs are, and the ever-advancing world of telly tech means those prices can only be sustained for a fairly short time. If you’re in the market for the kind of TV whose price tag wouldn’t look out of place on a car, Black Friday 2019 could be a very good weekend for you indeed.

Amazon Echo devices

It wouldn’t be Black Friday if Amazon wasn’t slashing the prices of its own Alexa-enabled smart speakers. That won’t be all you can score from Amazon, though. You’ll find the Fire TV Stick available for less, along with Ring doorbells and Philips Hue smart lights for those looking to set up home automation on a budget.

Black Friday 2019 FAQ: what it is, when it happens and where to get the best deals

Are Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales held in Australia?

Most definitely. Black Friday may have started off as an American tradition, but it's become increasingly popular in Australia over the last five years or so, with major retailers like Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, and Ted's Cameras offering big bargains on a wide variety of products, with the sale usually starting before the actual date and extending well beyond Cyber Monday.

What and when is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving in the US. It’s the day when retailers offer big discounts to kick-start the holiday shopping season. Black Friday 2019 will be Friday, 29 November.

What and when is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the Monday immediately after Black Friday. Cyber Monday 2019 will be on Monday, 2 December.

What’s the origin of Black Friday?

Let’s take a Black Friday history lesson: the first known mention of Black Friday related to this shopping experience was in November 1951, when the journal Factory Management and Maintenance used it to describe people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could have an extra day off work. At the same time, US police was using the phrases “Black Friday” and “Black Saturday” to describe the horrendous traffic that crowded the streets at the beginning of the pre-Christmas shopping season. In 1961 there was a movement from the local governments to change the shopping season to “Big Friday” and “Big Saturday”, but it clearly never caught on.

How did Cyber Monday get its name?

The term was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman of the US’s National Retail Federation and Shop.org, and it was a deliberate move to promote online shopping back in 2005 when the internet was made of wood and powered by steam. It was intended to help smaller retailers compete with the big names who were harping on about Black Friday, although of course those big names promptly jumped on the Cyber Monday bandwagon too.

What is Black Friday deals week?

It’s the week that includes Black Friday. Retailers are increasingly offering deals before and after Black Friday itself in an attempt to stand out from the crowd.

Are Black Friday deals real?

Generally speaking, yes – although there are two kinds of deals. The first has been pre-agreed between brands/retailers and suppliers, so they’re not as off-the-cuff as you might expect. The other is sudden price drops, whether that’s an algorithm working out the best way to attract users to buy (as brands like Amazon often will) or just the big names price-matching one another.

As with any sales, you’ll see a mix of genuine bargains, discounted end-of-line stock and mysterious things found in the back of a warehouse somewhere.

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

Right here on TechRadar of course! We scour all the top retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so that you don’t have to – and we tell you whether the deals are worth getting excited about too. Whether it’s a 4K HDR OLED TV or an Xbox One controller, if it’s discounted we’ll have the details here.

How do I get the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals?

Doing your homework really helps. Know what you want, know what you can afford to spend and know the market: you’ll often spot retailers charging higher than usual prices in October so they can offer amazing discounts on Black Friday. Pay particular attention to real prices, not RRPs: TVs are particularly bad for this, with sets whose RRP is eleventy billion dollars routinely selling for a few hundred dollars.

It’s also a very good idea to be flexible: for example, if you fancy a Sony 4K TV then think about the features you want rather than a specific model number: the BRV123ABD54-88C-9218-B may not be discounted on Black Friday, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.

Can I get cashback on Black Friday deals?

Sometimes, yes. Your credit card may offer cashback on purchases, and some big brands, particularly cameras, often offer cashback even when you purchase from a retailer.

Am I protected when I buy on Black Friday?

Yes. In Australia, anything you buy from a company online is covered by a wealth of consumer protection legislation which gives you the same rights as with any other online purchase.

How can I stay safe on Black Friday?

Black Friday brings out the scammers as well as the sellers, so be wary of unsolicited emails or links to deals on social media, no matter how legitimate they look: anything asking for card details or login details may be a scam. Phishing sites do big business on Black Friday, so be extra suspicious – and if you’re on a PC, make sure your security software is up to date. Many security suites automatically block known scam sites.

