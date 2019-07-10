Prime Day deal: the Instant Pot Duo is 50% off and down to its lowest price ever

While Prime Day 2019 hasn't officially begun, Amazon is releasing fantastic deals now on some of its best-selling items. Today you can get the Instant Pot Duo60 on sale for just $49.99. That's a 50% discount and the lowest price we've seen for the popular pressure cooker.



The Instant Pot Duo was a best-selling item during last year's Prime Day sale, and we expect this year to be no different. The six-quart pressure cooker combines seven popular kitchen appliances in one (pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt marker, and warmer) to prepare your favorite dishes 70% faster. You can make quick and convenient meals while retaining more of your food's nutrients. The Duo60 also features 14 different smart programs so you can make soup, rice, porridge, and more with a press of a button.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Instant Pot Duo60. To get the full discount, you must apply the $10 coupon at checkout. This limited-time sale will end soon, so you should take advantage of this rare deal while you can.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker $99.95 $49.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $50 on the Instant Put Duo pressure cooker. The six-quart pressure cooker combines seven kitchen appliances in one and and includes 1000+ recipes and guides from the compatible app. You must apply the $10 coupon at checkout to get the full discount.

View Deal

Shop more deals with our guide to Amazon Prime Day: everything you need to know for the July deals event.



Shop more Instant Pot promotions with the best Instant Pot deals that are currently available.



Interested in other cooking appliances? We also have the best Sous Vide cooking machines on sale and the best cheap Air Fryers on sale.