Hitachi Deskstar 7K3000 3TB HDD review

A stunningly fast drive with huge capacity but only those with the most up-to-date hardware and OS need apply.

Running on the latest 6Gbps SATA interface the Hitachi Deskstar 7K3000 3TB HDD is one big, quick drive.

Although Seagate was first to market with a 3TB drive, the FreeAgent GoFlex, it was only available as an external drive (its internal version is only just arriving) with Western Digital being the first with a 3TB internal SATA drive, the Caviar Green.

The silent elephant in the room, or should that be mammoth going on the size of the company, was Hitachi.

Now it's their turn and it's unleashed this chunky Deskstar 7K300, a 3TB drive to join with the 2TB and 1.5TB models in the Deskstar 7K3000 family.

Not only is it the world's first 3TB drive with a 7,200rpm spin speed, it's also Hitachi's first drive with a SATA 6Gbps interface.

If that wasn't enough to make it one of the fastest mechanical large capacity desktop drives on the planet, Hitachi has also given it a healthy 64MB cache for good measure.