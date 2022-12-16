DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress UK review

Supreme edge support, little-to-no off-gassing and first-class motion isolation, there's a lot to like about the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress. The five-layer mattress is on the medium firm side, so will be a favourite amongst side or back sleepers. The only problem? It is quite heavy and runs a little hot.

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress review in brief

A luxurious feeling, lower-high end hybrid mattress

Excellent motion isolation means good choice for couples

Medium-firm sleep feel suits side or back sleepers

Even after just one night's sleep on the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress, you'll notice that luxury is ingrained into the design. How does five-layers of support sound? Pretty dreamy, right? As soon as you turn in for the night, you're greeted with 29cm worth of mattress thickness which gets to work by moulding, holding and supporting your frame as you sleep without feeling like you are sinking. Plus, the edge support is pure magic and as is the motion isolation. We'd even go so far to say it gives some of the best mattresses we've tested a run for their money, thanks to the mattress' strong and sturdy makeup.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid specs Best for: couples, side or back sleepers and/or those who sleep on the edge of the bed

Type: mattress in a box

Firmness: medium (6.5/10)

Materials: memory foam and coils

Depth: 29cm

Weight: 66-131lb

Sizes: single, double, king, super king

It's hard to detail negatives about the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, because it really does do what it says on the tin. However, if we were being really picky, we did find that this mattress ran a little hot at times, even with the mattress' top layer, which is supposed to be 'breathable'. However, the temperature for 19 sleeps out of the 21 nights we slept on this for, was just right. One other point to weigh up about this mattress is how heavy it is.

At full price, it's very expensive, but in reality, almost constant DreamCloud mattress sales mean you'll never pay full price – although it still sits in the lower-high end of the market. While the build quality feels luxurious, there are close competitor models that cost less, and could sway those on a tighter budget away. There's no arguing the extras aren't excellent though: you get an impressive lifetime guarantee and a generous 365-day sleep trial, which matches the best on the market. All in all, we think it's a price worth paying to sleep easy at night.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress review: price & deals

The brand's only mattress in the UK

Almost always on sale for around 45% off RRP

There are similarly luxurious models that cost less

This mattress sits in the upper-mid range price point of the mattress world and we think you get a decent amount for your money. At RRP, a single is £1,009, rising to £1,559 for a super king. However, in reality you should never have to pay that price – there's an almost evergreen DreamCloud deal that runs year-round, knocking around 45% off. Most other big bed brands do a similar thing – check our general mattress sales guide for an overview (the Black Friday mattress deals in late November traditionally offer some of the best prices of the year).

Here are the official ticket prices for each size of the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, alongside the prices you can expect to pay:

Single RRP: £1,009 (normally sells for £604)

£1,009 (normally sells for £604) Double RRP: £1,349 (normally sells for £769)

£1,349 (normally sells for £769) King RRP: £1449 (normally sells for £796)

£1449 (normally sells for £796) Super King RRP: £1559 (normally sells for £857)

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress is pricier than the likes of the Brook + Wilde Elite (around £560 for a double, based on typical discounts), which we think offers a similarly luxurious sleep experience. It's also pricier than the Emma Premium (double usually around £500), although that one perhaps does feel a little less high-end; get all the facts in our Emma Premium mattress review. However, it's a fair bit cheaper than the Simba Hybrid Pro, which is usually around £900 for a double.

While this isn't the most affordable mattress on the market, you do get a lot of luxury for that price tag, and the 365-night sleep trial and forever warranty beat most of what DreamCloud's competitors offer.

(opens in new tab) View the Luxury Hybrid mattress at DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid may be expensive at full price, but regular 45% off deals make it more affordable, and the build quality is excellent. The 365-day sleep night trial and a lifetime warranty match the best on the market.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress review: materials

Like many of the best hybrid mattresses , the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress comes with a range of different and unique layers, each of which promote good spinal alignment, support and all over pressure relief.

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress has five different layers. Hot sleeper? Or sleep next to one? The top layer is the brand's ‘luxury quilted cooling layer' which is crafted with cooling technology to help you sleep minus the sweat. While the second layer has the ‘dream plus' memory foam to provide contouring support. The third layer is another supportive foam, while the fourth is the brand's ActivEdge coils , which in layman's terms is 15cm of pocket springs which helps to minimise motion transfer. The last layer is made from high-density foam which provides the strong foundation for a well rounded sleep.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress review: firmness and comfort

A medium-firm mattress with a 6.5 out of 10 rating

Keeps spine aligned thanks to its five supportive layers

Contours around your body without feeling like you are sinking

It's important to note that firmess and comfort are both subjective. However, the brand rates the mattress a 6.5 on the firmness scale. The third layer, which is a wedge of supportive foam, and the additional fifth layer of high-density foam, could be the two reasons for the firm hold. While the second layer softens the blow thanks to DreamCloud's 'dream plus' memory foam offering. The mattress won't be the best fit for those who love a super firm mattress, but it's a happy medium between the opposite ends of the spectrum.

One tester, who is 6ft and usually sleeps on his side, found the mattress to be softer than their usual preference, yet he still enjoyed restful nights sleep. Our main tester, who is 5ft 5 and weighs 60kg, who prefers medium-to-firm mattresses, found the support levels to be just right. We think this will be too soft for heavier bodies.

But perhaps one of the best things about this mattress is its ActivEdge coils and supportive foam base. No matter whether you are sitting, perching or twisting and turning, the 15cm of premium pocket springs and sturdy base minimise the motion and provide first-class levels of edge support. This makes it ideal for those who prefer to sleep on the edge or wriggle in bed.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

DreamCloud mattress review: performance

Heavy, and no option for delivery to a room

Minimal motion transfer and edge support is top class

Can sleep slightly warm

We reviewed the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress in a double and slept on it for 21 nights. From the first night, it was evident to see that luxury is ingrained into the mattress. Testing it in all major areas of performance, we'd rate it a 4.5/5 on pressure relief, 5/5 on motion isolation and on edge support. While its cooling qualities would rank a steady 3.5/5 and a 4/5 for the setup.

Durability is hard to comment on for such a short review time, but if the brand's 365-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty is anything to go by, DreamCloud is certainly sure of its workmanship and materials. Along with having a plush and luxurious feel to it, the mattress still looks as good as the day it first came out of the box.

Setup

Score: 4 out of 5

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress would have scored full marks if we had someone to help get the mattress up the stairs and out of the box, as it was quite heavy to do by yourself. Based on the FAQ section of the site, DreamCloud used to offer 2-person delivery to a room of choice (presumably for a fee), but suspended this service when COVID kicked in, and hasn't reinstated it. The brand does offer an old mattress removal service, although it's not clear what's included in that by way of unpacking the new mattress.

However, generally speaking, it was a super easy unboxing process. Like many of the best other mattresses-in-a-box, the compact nature of the delivery makes it ideal for those who are short on space or are sleeping in a small bedroom.

Once you have opened the box, you'll find the mattress rolled up in just two plastic pieces of wrapping. DreamCloud provides you with a handy cutter to help you snip the plastic open without damaging the mattress inside. Once you have done that, and unrolled the mattress onto the bed, there's a second piece of plastic wrapping to cut. Once you've snipped that, in just five minutes, the mattress inflated leaving you wondering how it had ever fitted inside of a box. However DreamCloud recommends waiting for at least 5 hours before using it.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DreamCloud) (Image credit: DreamCloud) (Image credit: DreamCloud)

Off-gassing

Score: 5 out of 5

The sometimes-unpleasant smell you get when setting up a new mattress can be very off putting (this is known as off-gassing). However the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress had little-to-no aroma, even in a small bedroom. There was a slightly ‘new mattress' smell thanks to the decompression of the air-wrapped mattress, however this only lasted for around an hour or two while setting it up. By the time our tester checked on the mattress five hours later, it was fully inflated and the smell was practically gone.

All the different foams used to construct the DreamCloud Premier are CertiPUR-US certified. Meaning? Your indoor air quality won't suffer as the mattress is made without mercury, lead and other heavy metals, carcinogenic chemicals and phthalates.

Pressure relief

Score: 4 out of 5

Pressure relief is always important when it comes to a mattress. Especially if you suffer from joint pain. To test the mattress, over the 21 night period our main tester slept on her side and on her back. When sleeping on her side, she found her joints were comfortably supported, with no pain in the hips or back. While sleeping on her back, she found her bottom tended to sink into the mattress more so than any other part of her body, keeping her spine in check without creating the feeling of her body dipping or sinking into the mattress. It might be too soft for heavier-weight back sleepers, though, and we would usually recommend a firmer mattress for stomach sleepers.

To test exactly how much sinkage there was, we placed a 8kg kettlebell in the middle of the bed to replicate the feeling of a person's body sitting on the mattress. The results showed minimal sinkage, at under 1", and the weight didn't topple.

Motion transfer

Score: 4 out of 5

Move a lot in your sleep? Or do you sleep with someone who does? Then this mattress is definitely worth your hard earned cash. While you can still feel that there is someone next to you, all that wiggling and turning won't disrupt your sleep – even if you are a light sleeper. The motion transfer is first class thanks to the fourth layer of the DreamCloud's ActivEdge coils and fifth and final layer of supportive foam base.

But don't just take our word for it. To help test this theory, we used an empty wine glass and a 8kg kettlebell, dropping the weight at different distances to see how much motion the mattress absorbed. No matter whether we dropped the kettlebell within 25 inches, 10 inches or 4 inches from the glass, the closer the weight got to the glass it wobbled but it didn't topple. This showed just how supportive the mattress could be, by minimising motion transfer.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DreamCloud) (Image credit: DreamCloud) (Image credit: DreamCloud)

Temperature regulation

Score: 3.5 out of 5

Being too warm to sleep is a major sleep disruptor and some mattress' materials are much better at dispersing heat than others. Across the three week period, we used 100% cotton duvet covers and a 10-tog duvet and enjoyed many breathable nights sleep. Our review took place during a mild UK autumn.

For most nights, this mattress felt about right temperature wise as when your skin touches it, it does remain cool to the touch, moulding slightly to your form. Although there were some times when this mattress ran a little hot.

But, overall, it's fair to say that the first luxury quilted layer does work towards providing good breathability and premium softness, distributing heat evenly while you sleep.

Edge support

Score: 5 out of 5

This is where the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress really came into its own. Good edge support is a benefit to any sleep and for more reasons than one.

Along with being able to sit on the bed without slipping off, whether you are getting dressed or just in need of a perch to sit on, you didn't feel like you were going to slip off. This means you can use all areas of the mattress, maximising the surface area, and extending its shelf life, helping to prevent premature sagging.

We tested our heaviest kettlebell on the mattress to see what sinkage there was at the middle and edge of the bed. The results? No matter where you are slouching, the DreamCloud's ActivEdge coils and supportive foam base works to support you from rolling, dipping or sinking.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

Durability

Score: 4 out of 5

It's hard to know just how durable this mattress will be, as we only tested it for three weeks. But even still, after using the mattress for 21 days there are no issues to report. And, if the brand's 365-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty is anything to go by, DreamCloud is certainly sure of its craft as the mattress has not changed in the shape, durability of performance since it reached us.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: user reviews

Other than on DreamCloud's website, there aren't many other places to buy the Luxury Hybrid Mattress in the UK. However, on one website, the mattress scored 8.4 out of 10 from 33 reviews. While on DreamCloud's own website, customers gave the mattress 4.5 stars out of 5 from 485 reviews. So generally speaking, users have high praise for this mattress.

On the positive side, some particular themes that came up included: the great pressure relief, the welcomed firmness and the lengthy 365-night trial period. Some users said this year-long trial is very handy because you can really take your time to get used to the mattress to test out whether or not it's right for you. Relief from back pain was another topic that many customers highlighted. With some claiming that the support offered from the mattress has meant they are now back pain free.

While on the negative side, a handful of customers mentioned how heavy the mattress is to move and highlighted the need for two people to get it into place. While others felt that this mattress was quite pricey.

Should I buy the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress?

There's no doubt about it, if you're a wriggler, sleep on the edge of the bed and want to enjoy good spinal alignment, then the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress is worth adding to the basket. From the set up to the comfort levels, the mattress works hard around the clock so you don't have to. Absorbing motion, offering support right from the middle all the way to the edge and helping you cushion your joints from the wear and tear of daily life, the mattress gives you a taste of luxury while you concentrate on catching 40 winks. And the drop tests show you these results in real time. The only aspect we're not 100% sure on is the cooling factor.

It also faces tough competition from the likes of the Brook + Wilde Elite and Emma Premium, which offer similar designs for a lower price. A new mattress is an occasional purchase and is always worth paying a bit more for the perfect fit for you though, and we think the DreamCloud feels luxurious enough to warrant that price tag. The 365-night sleep trial and forever warranty also match the best on the market.