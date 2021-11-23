You can save £50 on a Dyson Airwrap if you act fast

Dyson is known for rarely offering any kind of sales, even during the Black Friday deals period, but if you act fast you might be able to save £50 on a Dyson Airwrap.

While this saving is fairly small compared to the Airwrap's usual £449 asking price, we almost never see this Dyson product discounted so it's a much better deal than it first seems. The only downside is that this is a refurbished product – meaning this Dyson Airwrap is previously owned but has been repaired by Dyson engineers using official Dyson parts.

This being refurbished also means the Dyson Airwrap might sell out soon, as this offer will only be available while Dyson has used stock to sell.

Today's best Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deal

Refurbished Dyson AirWrap: £449.99 Refurbished Dyson AirWrap: £449.99 £399.99 at Dyson

Save £50 - If you're after a rare deal on a Dyson Airwrap this saving on a refurbished product is the best you can hope for this Black Friday.

The Dyson Airwrap is a hair styling tool that works incredibly well on straight or wavy long hair – giving you a lightweight and easy-to-use device that provides complete control over how you want your hair to look.

The Styler is designed to create curls, waves, and bouncy blow-dries without using extreme heat that can leave your strands feeling frizzy and dry – though if you sport shorter or tightly coiled Type 4 hair then you'd be better off choosing a different product.

It's one of the best styling tools we've tested, but the price tag is extremely high and deals are few and far between. If we spot any other sales we'll be sure to add them to our Black Friday Dyson Airwrap deals page.

