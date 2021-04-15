Xbox Series X restock: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle available at Currys

Currys has Xbox Series X stock available right now. You can get Microsoft's flagship console with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £479, which is a touch over the £449.99 asking price for the console on its own.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is well worth getting, though. You get instant access to hundreds of games including the likes of the recently released, Xbox Live (required to play online), Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on Android phones and Xbox Game Pass on PC. You also get EA Play, the publisher's subscription service, included.

We haven't seen Currys receive any Xbox Series X stock for quite some time, so this is a great chance to pick up the new console, with free delivery available if you're happy to wait a few days for the system to arrive.

Where to buy Xbox Series X: all the retailers checked

Xbox Series X deal:

Xbox Series X + 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: £479 at Currys

Currys has Xbox Series X stock but it comes bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That's not a bad thing, though, as Microsoft's subscription service grants you access to hundreds of games, Xbox Live, cloud gaming and Xbox Game Pass on PC. View Deal

Both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and the ability to play select Xbox Series X games at 120fps, while the Xbox Series S represents a more affordable option to those who aren't too fussed about having the best visual quality available.

We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

Xbox Series X accessory deals

Not in the UK? Head to our where to buy Xbox Series X page, or check out the latest deals on accessories and controllers below:

Where to buy Xbox Series X in the UK

Where to buy Xbox Series S UK