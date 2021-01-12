Xbox Series S stock is back at Currys with next-day delivery available

Xbox Series S stock has reappeared at Currys for £249.99, and you can get the console delivered tomorrow if you're willing to pay £5 for next-day delivery. If you're willing to wait five to seven working days, free delivery is also available.

We've seen more Xbox Series S stock arriving a retailers the last few weeks, but it typically tends to sell out quickly so this is a great chance to pick up Microsoft's dinky next-gen console.

Demand for the Xbox Series S continues to rival what we've seen for Microsoft's flagship Xbox Series X. It's cheaper price tag and smaller factor certainly make it appealing, and it's a great entry point into the Xbox ecosystem for newcomers.

The Xbox Series S is likely to remain highly sought after throughout 2021, particularly as more enticing games are on the way like Halo Infinite, while Xbox Game Pass continues to provide phenomenal value for players.

Where to buy Xbox Series S: all the retailers checked

Xbox Series S deals:

Xbox Series S: £249.99 at Currys

Currys has the Xbox Series S in stock again, and if you want it asap you can pay a little extra for next-day delivery. That raises the price by £5, but if you can't wait to get your game on, it's a great option to have. Free delivery is also available, but you'll have to wait 5-7 working days for the console to arrive. View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were big sellers throughout 2020, and continue to be hard to find this year. The popularity of both systems shows no sign of waning anytime soon, and when stock does appear, it's often snapped up pretty quickly.

The cheaper Xbox Series S allows for next-gen gaming at 1440p resolution and up to 120fps thanks to its modern GPU and powerful CPU. It's digital only, though, so if you own a lot of physical games, bear that in mind. It's also equipped with a smaller SSD than the Xbox Series X, so you may need to pick up some expandable storage in the near future.

We've cast our verdict on the Xbox Series S in our Xbox Series S review and we were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper albeit less powerful machine.

Xbox Series S accessory deals

