Forget space elevators - Google almost built a jetpack

Hey, isn't Martin Aircraft's jetpack supposed to be available soon anyway?

Let's be honest: most of us can get by without a space elevator in our lives right now. But we were promised jetpacks, and the knowledge that Google tried and failed to build one only fills us with sadness.

Google X head Astro Teller told a TechCrunch Disrupt audience that the lab considered building a safe-to-use jetpack, but had to scrap it in the end because of power inefficiency.

As the old saying goes: Shoot for the moon and if you miss, you'll come crashing back down to Earth in a smoking wreckage of jetpack parts and shattered dreams.

