Microsoft reveals the HoloLens battery life, and it's not great

If you're in the market for a virtual or augmented reality headset in the future then you're spoilt for choice: the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR are all going on sale to consumers during 2016.

Then there's Microsoft's HoloLens. Despite some impressive on-stage demos, we still don't know when users are going to be able to get their hands on it - early editions are shipping to developers later this year.

Microsoft Technical Evangelist Bruce Harris has been filling in some of the missing details at an event in Tel Aviv in Israel. First up is battery life: 2.5 hours under "heavy load" and 5.5 hours maximum. You're going to have to stay pretty close to a power source, apparently.

15 inches of augmented reality

But Harris did confirm the device is "totally wireless", something that can't be said for the other headsets going on sale on the coming months. Windows 10 universal apps will run straight out of the box too.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are used to link the HoloLens headset to other devices and the field of view is apparently equivalent to a 15-inch monitor. As pricing costs come down, Microsoft wants to extend this, Harris says.

Finally, there's the news that two HoloLens devices can be linked together if you want to join up with a friend in fending off an army of virtual ants invading your living room.

