Voxi has one of the best SIM only deals for anyone on a budget - 12GB for just £10/pm

Whether it's for a new SIM-free iPhone 12 you've bought, an older device with a contract that's now over or something else, finding cheap SIM only deals can make your phone contract far cheaper.

And while there is a plethora of budget SIMs out there, a recent offer from Voxi feels like one of the best options to us, especially if you use social media as your main activity on your phone.

Right now, Voxi is offering 12GB of data for £10 a month. And while that alone makes this a pretty strong deal, Voxi doesn't use up any of that data on social media apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and more.

On top of that, Voxi operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you can get out of your plan at any time if you find something that better fits your needs.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This Voxi SIM is offering some fantastic value right now. For just £10 a month, you're getting a substantial 12GB of data - double what Voxi was previously offering. And while that will be plenty for most, the unlimited usage of social media will sort those who are still worried about going over their data cap.View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available?

While the above Voxi offer is certainly impressive, it isn't the only plan out there. Three can offer unlimited data for £18 a month or go with EE and you can get 100GB of data for just £20 a month.

Obviously those are both significantly more than what Voxi is charging. If you want to stay nearer to that cost, Three can offer you 4GB for just £6 a month or even cheaper, iD Mobile will get you 1GB for £5 a month.