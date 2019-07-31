Vote for the winners of the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2019

It's time to crown the finest performers in the mobile world with the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2019, and we need your help to pick the winners from our stellar shortlists. And there are great prizes to be won!*

You've already helped our judges narrow down our fantastic longlists to the star-studded shortlists you can see at the bottom of this article, and we're calling on you again to help our judges pick the winners from these exclusive shortlists.

The good news is that voting is now open, so please take a moment to have your say on who should claim a coveted award.

Voting for the winners of the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2019 will close at 5pm BST on August 28, so make sure you don't miss out.

Once we've counted all the votes, and consulted with our expert judges, we'll announce the winners at the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards, on October 10 2019 in London.

For more information on the awards please visit the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards website

Vote now in the awards

The 2019 Awards Shortlists

Congratulations to all our shortlisted nominees for the 2019 TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards.

Best Repair Service

Apple Care

CeX

i-Fix

iSmash

O2 Repair

Team KnowHow

Timpson

Best Recycling Service

CeX

Envirofone

Mazuma Mobile

Music Magpie

O2 Recycle

Samsung Recycle

Vodafone

Best Wearable

Apple Watch 4

Fitbit Inspire

Fitbit Inspire HR

Fitbit Versa Lite

Garmin Forerunner 945

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Best Value Phone

Honor 10 Lite

Huawei P Smart 2019

Moto G7 Power

Nokia 4.2

Samsung Galaxy A20e

Sony Xperia L3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Best Mid-Range Phone

Google Pixel 3a XL

Huawei P30 Lite

OnePlus 7

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A70

Sony Xperia 10/10 Plus

Xiaomi Mi 9

Best Camera Phone

Google Pixel 3/3 XL

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro

iPhone XS/XS Max

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Sony Xperia 1

Best Gaming Phone

Asus ROG Phone

Huawei P30 Pro

iPhone XS Max

OnePlus 7 Pro

Razer Phone 2

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Sony Xperia 1

Phone of the Year

Google Pixel 3 XL

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro

iPhone XR

iPhone XS/XS Max

OnePlus 7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Best Value Network

EE

giffgaff

O2

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Vodafone

Best Networking for Roaming

EE

giffgaff

O2

Sky Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Best Network for Data

EE

giffgaff

O2

Sky Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Best Customer Care

EE

giffgaff

O2

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Vodafone

Best Network

EE

giffgaff

O2

Sky Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Best Smart Home Device

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 5

Google Home Hub

Google Nest Hub Max

Ring Stick-Up Cam

Best Online Retailer

Amazon

Carphone Warehouse

ebay.co.uk

EE

Mobiles.co.uk

O2

Vodafone

Best High-Street Retailer

Argos

Carphone Warehouse

EE

John Lewis

O2

Three

Vodafone

Best In-Store Customer Experience

Argos

Carphone Warehouse

EE

John Lewis

O2

Three

Vodafone

Best Quad-Play Provider

BT

EE

Sky

Virgin

