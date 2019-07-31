Vote for the winners of the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2019

It's time to crown the finest performers in the mobile world with the TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2019, and we need your help to pick the winners from our stellar shortlists. And there are great prizes to be won!*
The 2019 Awards Shortlists
Congratulations to all our shortlisted nominees for the 2019 TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards.
Best Repair Service
- Apple Care
- CeX
- i-Fix
- iSmash
- O2 Repair
- Team KnowHow
- Timpson
Best Recycling Service
- CeX
- Envirofone
- Mazuma Mobile
- Music Magpie
- O2 Recycle
- Samsung Recycle
- Vodafone
Best Wearable
- Apple Watch 4
- Fitbit Inspire
- Fitbit Inspire HR
- Fitbit Versa Lite
- Garmin Forerunner 945
- Samsung Galaxy Watch
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
Best Value Phone
- Honor 10 Lite
- Huawei P Smart 2019
- Moto G7 Power
- Nokia 4.2
- Samsung Galaxy A20e
- Sony Xperia L3
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Best Mid-Range Phone
- Google Pixel 3a XL
- Huawei P30 Lite
- OnePlus 7
- Samsung Galaxy A50
- Samsung Galaxy A70
- Sony Xperia 10/10 Plus
- Xiaomi Mi 9
Best Camera Phone
- Google Pixel 3/3 XL
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei P30 Pro
- iPhone XS/XS Max
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Sony Xperia 1
Best Gaming Phone
- Asus ROG Phone
- Huawei P30 Pro
- iPhone XS Max
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- Razer Phone 2
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Sony Xperia 1
Phone of the Year
- Google Pixel 3 XL
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei P30 Pro
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS/XS Max
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Best Value Network
- EE
- giffgaff
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Vodafone
Best Networking for Roaming
- EE
- giffgaff
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
Best Network for Data
- EE
- giffgaff
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
Best Customer Care
- EE
- giffgaff
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Vodafone
Best Network
- EE
- giffgaff
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
Best Smart Home Device
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
- Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen)
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen)
- Amazon Echo Show 5
- Google Home Hub
- Google Nest Hub Max
- Ring Stick-Up Cam
Best Online Retailer
- Amazon
- Carphone Warehouse
- ebay.co.uk
- EE
- Mobiles.co.uk
- O2
- Vodafone
Best High-Street Retailer
- Argos
- Carphone Warehouse
- EE
- John Lewis
- O2
- Three
- Vodafone
Best In-Store Customer Experience
- Argos
- Carphone Warehouse
- EE
- John Lewis
- O2
- Three
- Vodafone
Best Quad-Play Provider
- BT
- EE
- Sky
- Virgin
