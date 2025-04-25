Tell us what you think of TechRadar for a chance to win a $300 / £250 Amazon voucher
Have your say and you could blag yourself some spending money
You can buy a lot of cool tech with $300/£250. A pair of AirPods Pro 2, with change to spare, for example. Or two-thirds of a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order. Or about 50 games in the next Steam sale. Or you could save it and put it towards an OLED TV.
Either way, we're sure you'd find something exciting to spend it on – and that sum could be yours if you simply tell us what you think of TechRadar.
Seriously, that's it – just click the link below, answer a few brief questions, and you'll get the chance to put your name into the pot for a chance to win a $300 / £250 Amazon voucher. The whole thing will only take a few minutes – but it could lead to many hours of tech joy.
Click here to take the TechRadar survey
The survey closes on Wednesday, April 30, and the optional prize draw is entered by submitting your email address once you've completed it. You must be a resident of the US or UK and at least 18 years old to be eligible to win (with some exceptions listed on the survey page). More terms and conditions here.
If you're not eligible for the prize draw, we still want to know what you think, and you're welcome to fill out the survey. Good luck!
