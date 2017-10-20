Valve’s Steam Link streaming box for PC gaming costs next-to-nothing right now

In a deal so good it made us think Black Friday had come early, Valve has absolutely slashed the price of its streaming box the Steam Link. Right now, you can pick up a Steam Link for a fraction of its usual price.

There is a 98% reduction in price, meaning the Steam Link is now a matter of pennies.

It’s included in a bundle, so you’ll still end up spending a little more than that, but you’ll get side-scroller Icey, and still end up spending a fraction of the amount that you would normally spend on the streaming box.

Steam stream central

The Steam Link allows you to stream your PC gaming to any television in your home at 60 frames per second with a 1080p resolution. It supports both a wired and wireless connection, and can connect to not only a Steam Controller, but also Xbox and PS4 controllers too.

When we reviewed the Steam Link, we gave it a solid five stars, so if you don’t have one already, you’d be pretty foolish to miss out on picking one up while they’re this cheap.

The Steam Halloween sale is now a matter of days away too, so make sure you keep checking our Steam Sales and Deals page to always get the best deals on your PC gaming.