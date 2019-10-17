UE Wonderboom 2 - one of our best Bluetooth speakers - gets a huge price cut

If you're in the mood for a top Bluetooth speaker then you could do a lot worse than checking out the UE Wonderboom 2 - and it's got a massive 30% discount at Amazon.

This is the lowest price we've seen for the floatable waterproof speaker, bringing it down from £89.99 to just under £62, which qualifies as a top bargain.

The Wonderboom 2 is optimized for listening outdoors, with an 'Outdoor Boost' mode, an IP67 dustproof/waterproof rating, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life – an increase of 30% compared to its predecessor.

Rugged design and powerful sound solidify the Wonderboom 2 as one of the best portable waterproof speakers you can buy – that's why we awarded it 4.5/5 stars when we reviewed it back in June.

It comes in a range of cool colours, but this particular deal only applies to the peach-hued model.

Today's best portable speaker deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 £89.99 £61.90 at Amazon

This neat pre-Black Friday deal sees 30% knocked off the price of the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2, one of the best waterproof speakers we've tested to date. With a reduction of just over £28, this is a rosy-looking discount indeed.

While a saving of over £28 is never to be sniffed at, it's worth bearing in mind that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming up very soon – and that means the Wonderboom 2 could be discounted even further, but not by that much more.

If you want to wait, make sure you bookmark our Black Friday deals page for the latest news from the massive sales event; however, if you're in a hurry to get your hands on a new Bluetooth speaker, you can check out the deal above.

Via What Hi-Fi?