This Black Friday sale gets you a big data iPhone XR deal on EE for just £32 a month

We all know that iPhones are expensive, and that EE tends not to be the bargain provider we wish it was – so when a Black Friday phone deal like this crops up it always makes us pay attention.

Available at Fonehouse, you'll get 60GB of data for just £32 a month, with no upfront cost. That's excellent by anyone's standards for this phone and data cap, and the fact it's on EE and gets you a year of free Apple TV tops the whole thing off very nicely.

We've seen some marginally cheaper monthly iPhone XR deals in the past week, but they've demanded a hefty sum upfront, and the lack of a downpayment here certainly helps negate any marginally higher monthly bills.

What's more, if you find a similar deal for less elsewhere, Fonehouse's Black Friday price promise will match that price. So, really, if this is the device, network and data combo you've been looking for, it's always going to be the cheapest you'll find no matter what else is on offer come the big day.

Why not have a browse of all the Black Friday deals available this year?

This Black Friday iPhone XR deal in full:

Apple iPhone XR from Fonehouse | EE | 60GB data | FREE upfront | £32 a month | 1 year FREE Apple TV

The iPhone XR is still a great device, and the with the introduction of the SE and iPhone 12, it's become one of the best-value Apple options. Here, you'll get 60GB of EE's fast data for just £32 a month over 24 months, all without having to pay a penny upfront – and free Apple TV sweetens the deal, as does Fonehouse's price promise.View Deal

What's the iPhone XR like?

As one of the best-value iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and now the even newer iPhone 12 out!) there's a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery stands out. Despite its age, it has a very healthy battery for Apple at 2942mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs. It might no longer be Apple's newest, but it's still very much capable.

Check out our full iPhone XR review to learn more