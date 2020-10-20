This 100GB of data iPhone 12 deal is the best value pre-order we've seen so far

So you've seen the flashy reveal fronted by Tim Cook and his team, you've seen the kind of prices available to you and now it's time to work out which iPhone 12 deals are worth pre-ordering.

While there is a lot, and we mean a lot of options, our favourite choice so far comes from Three. The network is offering 100GB of data on the iPhone 12 while only charging £45 a month and £29 upfront.

As far as contracts on this new iPhone go, that's looking like one of the cheapest options, especially when the amount of data is taken into account. And for those that prefer iPhone 12 Pro deals, Three has a similar offer there too.

Upgrade to the iPhone 12 Pro and you pay an extra £10 each month for that same 100GB of data. Considering the pricier nature of this larger device, that too is one of the best offers around.

These iPhone 12 deals in full:

iPhone 12: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £45 per month

We've scoured the web and so far, this seems to be one of the cheapest iPhone 12 deals you can get. It provides 100GB of data while only charging £45 a month and £29 upfront. While that might still sound high, for a brand new iPhone in the pre-order stage, that is pretty fantastic.

iPhone 12 Pro: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £55 per month

This same deal is available on the Pro model as well as long as you're willing to up your costs a bit. The monthly bills jump up to £55. While that sounds like a lot to increase to, it is actually one of the cheapest iPhone 12 Pro deals we've seen so far.

What's the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro like?

iPhone 12:

Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 11. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.

It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone, improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography, and ups the display with more pixels and higher brightness.

As for the Pro - the only other device of the four available right now - you're getting an additional camera lens, a larger battery, a higher max brightness, and a larger display. But in most of the core areas, it remains the same as the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 Pro:



The Apple iPhone 12 Pro represents a big jump forward for the company. Not only is there a new (all right, kind of 'original' looking) design with that Ceramic Shell bumper but inside it's all fresh too.

That's thanks to the powerful A14 Bionic processor, the first at five nanometers – which means it's power-efficient as well as fast. This, combined with the triple 12MP camera, now offers LiDAR depth detection and Dolby Vision video recording quality.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G connectivity, more OLED screen in that 6.1-inch housing than previous generations, and the super-powerful seven-element lens toting camera system that offers next-level low-light photography. In short, it all helps to justify that rather steep price tag for the first time in a few iPhone generations.