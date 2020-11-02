These superb wireless headphones drop to lowest price in early Black Friday deal

If you need a pair of wireless headphones and don't want to break the bank, the Philips PH805 are premium-sounding cans without the premium price – and now, they're even cheaper thanks to a brilliant early Black Friday deal from Amazon.

In the US, the price of these noise-cancelling headphones has been slashed from $199.99 to just $89.99, which is an enormous saving of $110.

In the UK, the Philips PH805 have been reduced from £159.99 to £99, saving you £60 on these sleek over-ear headphones. (Not in the US / UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

Both these prices are the lowest we've ever seen for the Philips PH805, and while it's possible they could drop further on Black Friday (November 27), it's not likely that we'll see any dramatic price drops.

So, if you like the look of these wireless headphones, it's probably best to act fast in case they sell out at this price.

In our Philips PH805 review, we awarded the headphones 4.5 out of 5 stars for their excellent sound quality and value for money.

‘You get what you pay for’ isn’t always true – and the case of the Philips PH805s, you get quite a bit more.

Build quality and sound quality are really impressive, and battery life is very decent too, coming in at 30 hours with ANC turned off.

The side is let down slightly by the quality of the active noise cancellation, but the PH805's are still capable of reducing environmental sound – they just might not be the best choice if blocking out the world is your number one concern.

However, if you're all about sound quality, you won't be disappointed by these great value wireless headphones, and at these prices, you really can't go wrong.

