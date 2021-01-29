The trio of Samsung Galaxy S21 devices are now officially available to buy

It has now been almost two weeks since Samsung's Unpacked event, revealing the stylish new Samsung Galaxy S21 handsets and launching into a long pre-order period. And now, that period has come to the end.

For those who pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus or the all-out Ultra, your phone will now be getting dispatched. And for everyone else, you can now buy any of the handsets from a huge range of retailers and carriers, many of which will be throwing in next (or even same) day delivery.

While Samsung has brought its free gifts with pre-order offers to an end in both the US and UK, it appears it has brought back a scaled-back version for the next month. Up until February 25, anyone who buys any of the three handsets will get a free gift.

In the UK, that means a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live and in the US, an $100 instant credit and one of Samsung's new Smart Tags. This is the same across all three handsets, unlike pre-orders where the Galaxy S21 Ultra had a bigger gift offer.

Considering all three handsets saw lower prices compared to its predecessors while also getting a bump up to the new, powerful Exynos 2100 processor, seeing an improved camera set-up and a stylish new design, the S21 range is looking like a good buy.

However, keep in mind that to get to that lowered price tag, both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the larger Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus saw the use of a weaker display and loss of external storage.

If you're looking to buy, use our guides to find the best prices so far:

Where to buy Samsung Galaxy S21 deals in the US:

- Samsung

- Verizon

- AT&T

- Best Buy

- Xfinity Mobile

Where to buy Samsung Galaxy S21 deals in the UK:

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals on contract:

- Carphone Warehouse

- Mobiles.co.uk

- EE

- Vodafone

- e2save

- Fonehouse

- ChitterChatter

- Affordable Mobiles

- Buymobiles

- Sky Mobile

- Virgin Mobile



Samsung Galaxy S21 deals SIM-free:

- Currys

- John Lewis

- Amazon UK

- Samsung

- Very

What's the Samsung Galaxy S21 range like?

Samsung Galaxy S21:

The cheapest of the three handsets, the S21 is a 5G handset at a price that rivals the iPhone 12 and is much cheaper than the S20 was on launch.

Despite that lower price tag, you're getting Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor. That's a super-powerful chip powering Samsung's already impressive camera software and operating system.

The camera is an incremental upgrade on what the S20 provided, boosting the 8K video software, super steady video and an improved 60fps 'Director's View'. Thanks to the new processor, the cameras AI software is working better than ever.

However, Samsung hasn't managed to improve the battery capacity which could prove a problem with all of this new software.





Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus:

Sitting in the middle of these three handsets, the Samsung S21 Plus blends higher-end specs with a still affordable price tag. Most noticeably the difference between the regular S21 and Plus comes in the battery and screen size.

The battery capacity leaps up to 4800mAh and the screen up to 6.7-inches - a considerable improvement on the above. However, in most categories, these two handsets are very similar with almost identical cameras and screens.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

As the most expensive of the three handsets by quite a way, it is no surprise that the S21 Ultra provides a significant improvement in specs over its two smaller siblings above.

Like the two above, it features the new Exynos 2100 processor but unlike the two above, it jumps the screen size all the way up to a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

With this, users no longer have to choose between 120Hz refresh rate or Quad HD+ quality - an impressive feat to run both. The screen brightness is also 25% brighter than the two handsets above.

The battery kicks in at a mammoth 5000mAh and the rear quad camera set-up features a new 108MP pro sensor with 64x richer colour. You can also shoot in 4K at 60fps, a feature to compete with Apple's impressive camera tech.

Most interestingly, the Ultra is the first Samsung phone outside of the Note series to allow S pen stylus compatibility - although you'll have to fork out even more money to get it!