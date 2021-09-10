The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 drops to a new low price at Amazon

If you’re looking for a premium tablet without the premium price tag, right now the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is on sale at Amazon for £588.10 (was £619). This £30 saving is the best price cut we’ve seen for this top-rated tablet since November last year.

We’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 feature in few Amazon sales over the past few months, and most of these price drops have stayed around the £636 price mark other than a drop to £612 last month. However, thanks to this latest offer, today you can get the Galaxy Tab S6 for its cheapest price in almost a full year at £588.

While the Galaxy Tab 7 range has superseded the 2020 tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 still remains one of the best Android tablets in 2021. Not only is it more affordable, but it’s a feature-rich tablet with a stunning display and excellent sound quality that makes it the perfect device for streaming content. Coupled with its compatibility with the Samsung S Pen and DeX software, the Galaxy Tab 6 is also one of the best Android devices for productivity.

Not from the UK? Scroll down for all the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals in your region.



Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: £619 £588.10 at Amazon

Save £30.09 - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is on sale at Amazon for a new low price of £588, that's a £30 saving and the best we've seen since the device was reduced last November. While this device comes in two colour variants, this deal applies to just the Rose pink model. Currently, the stock is low on this product so it's worth checking this offer out before it's too late.

View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals in your region

We've rounded up some of the best tablets you can buy right now. And for more top-notch tablets, you may want to consider the best iPad offers.