The Last of Us 2 will hit 60fps on PS5 – here's when

The Last of Us 2 just got way better on Sony's newest home console. Developer Naughty Dog announced that The Last of Us 2 can now run at 60fps on PS5, thanks to a new patch that's now available, patch 1.08.

Increasing the framerate like this means smoother gameplay that feels and even looks better. You can check out the trailer for this 60fps patch below:

It's worth keeping in mind that this is not a native PS5 version of the game. Rather, it's an enhancement available for PS5 owners to use, an "increased backward compatibility" patch of sorts. As such, while it loads faster on the PS5's SSD, it can't access the full settings, so it's still slow compared to many PS5 games. It also means the game isn't taking further advantage of the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Despite the trailer advertising "enhanced resolution," the technical experts at Digital Foundry report that the resolution is unchanged and is still 1440p.

So, what about Factions?

According to a recent report, a remake of the original The Last of Us is currently in development for the PS5. Meanwhile, Naughty Dog is also believed to be working on a multiplayer game that will expand on the Factions mode of the original title in some fashion.

According to PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst, there are over 25 first-party PS5 games in development right now. Both of these games are presumably included in the 25 titles mentioned.

While Sony won't be attending E3 2021, a mid-year showcase on what's next for PlayStation seems likely, so hopefully we'll be learning more in the near future.