The Fisker Ocean is the EV you've probably not heard of, but may well want

Fisker, led by legendary auto designer Henrik Fisker, expects to begin delivering its new EV, the Fisker Ocean, in late 2022.

Following the launch of the Fisker Ocean in the US last year, the automaker now has its sights set on Europe. The automaker announced during MWC 2022, that the vehicle will make its ways to select European markets.

In the UK, the base Fisker Ocean Sport starts at £34,990 (around $46,000, AU$64,000) and offers a range of 275 miles using the WLTP standard and front-wheel drive. The US spec for the Sport claims a 0-60 mph time of 6.9 seconds and peak horsepower of 275 ponies - so the hope is the European variant will at least be close to these figures.

For those who want more power, range and speed, the Fisker Ocean Extreme promises 390 miles of range, dual-motor AWD (all-wheel drive) and 550 horsepower.

Its 0-60 mph time shrinks to just 3.6 seconds, and Fisker says that the car's solar panels can add up to 2,000 miles of range per year in the right conditions (although those in the UK will likely see much less thanks to the near-permanent overcast weather.

Building European presence

Fisker is building 47 prototypes of the Ocean and is expanding its European presence with a brand experience center in Munich, Germany – its first on the continent. The facility is in addition to the Fisker Magic Works in England, which develops special editions of the company's vehicles.

The automaker says its warranty is unmatched in the industry, with the basic warranty at six years/100,000 km and the powertrain and warranties at ten years/160,000 km.

If you own a Fisker Ocean in Europe, the company will pick up the car at your home for service or can send out a mobile service unit if you're away.

It is encouraging to see Henrik Fisker, who has a stellar record of designing cars but a spotty history of running companies to build them, expanding in Europe, and introducing new vehicles there.

In the last couple of years, we've seen EV startups burn brightly with initial excitement and then quickly walk back expectations as the realities of manufacturing thousands of vehicles set in.

The Fisker Ocean promises to deliver a substantial range and quality at an affordable price, so the company's success is a good thing for EV hopefuls around the world.