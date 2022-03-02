MWC 2022 live blog: Day 3 begins bringing with it more news, reviews and analysis

We've reached the penultimate day of Mobile World Congress 2022, an annual tech show dedicated to smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other similar gadgets.

The show takes place in Barcelona, and we've got reporters on the ground and also working from afar to bring you all the news, reviews, analyses and features - we've seen a busy few days so far but there's more to come.

We saw lots of product launches on the first day of the event, February 28, and in fact there were a few big press conferences on the day before too. Now we're nearing the end of the show, there's a lot less happening, but that means there's more time to take in the wider trends of the show.

As well as lots of consumer tech launches, MWC is big event for tech business and infrastructure, and our sister-site TechRadar Pro, which focuses on these areas, has their own MWC 2022 live blog here.

This live blog below is for all the big gadget news from the event, and before Day 3 really kicks off, we'll share all the key highlights below, for people who might not have followed along with our earlier blogging.