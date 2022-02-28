Xiaomi's two new mobiles could include our future favorite cheap phone

Annual tech event MWC 2022 is currently going on, and it's become a hotbed for impressive cheap smartphone launches, with five new TCL mobiles, three new Nokia devices and now two Xiaomi phones.
These are the Poco X4 Pro 5G and the Poco M4 Pro, coming from Xiaomi's sub-brand Pocophone. They're two impressively-spec'd phones, and since they're Poco devices we'd expect them to launch with pretty low prices.
We'll start with prices: the X4 Pro 5G starts at €299 (about $460, £250, AU$460) while the M4 Pro starts at €219, (around $250, £180, AU$340). There are also higher-spec versions for more, but those are the starting prices.
New Poco phones are here
|Phone
|Screen
|Rear cameras
|Front-facing camera
|RAM / ROM
|Battery and charging
|Chipset
|Fingerprint scanner
|Connectivity
|Poco X4 Pro 5G
|6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz
|108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth
|16MP
|6,8GB / 128,256GB (expandable up to 1TB)
|5,000mAh, 67W
|Snapdragon 695
|Side-mounted
|5G
|Poco M4 Pro
|6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz
|64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro
|16MP
|6,8GB / 128,256GB (expandable up to 1TB)
|5,000mAh, 33W
|Helio G96
|Side-mounted
|4G
We're really impressed by the look of the Poco X4 Pro 5G - its screen, camera and battery specs all sound incredible for a low-cost phone.
Its chipset could be its weak point though - we haven't tested this on enough phones to really be able to tell if it's good or not, but we've previously been disappointed by Snapdragon 600-series processors.
The Poco M4 Pro sounds like more of a standard Chinese budget phone, with a few weak areas, but still specs that stand out compared to lots of rivals (33W charging, for example, is good for a low-cost phone).
And since the M4 Pro goes for less, it could be a really tempting option for people on a budget.
Once these devices go on sale globally, we'll bring you all the important information on them, including our hands-on impressions.
